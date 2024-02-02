UFC

What Is The UFC 298 Pay-Per-View Price For Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria?

Paul Kelly
Alexander Volkanovski UFC 290

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria goes down in the main event at UFC 298 from the Honda Center in California on Saturday, February 17. UFC fans can watch this highly anticipated UFC Featherweight Title showdown via ESPN+ PPV – but just what is the UFC 298 pay-per-view price?

What Is The UFC 298 Pay-Per-View Price For Volkanovski vs Topuria?

UFC fans around the world are excited at the prospect of the UFC Featherweight Title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria in the main event at UFC 298. Volkanovski vs Topuria headlines the Honda Center, Anaheim, California on Saturday, January 20.

Ilia Topuria is the slight underdog with the best offshore sportsbooks, which comes as no surprise given that he is the challenger. This of course means Alexander Volkanovski is the favorite with UFC betting sites to successfully defend his 145-pound UFC strap for the sixth time.

For a fight of this magnitude, it comes as no surprise to learn that UFC fans will have to part with their cash in order to watch UFC 298. The card is so stacked that it simply had to be pay-per-view – the UFC’s last PPV event of the year.

ESPN+ PPV are airing the fight live for UFC fans across the United States. In order to watch the main event from Anaheim, California, including the full undercard, UFC fans will be forced to pay the $79.99 pay-per-view fee.

ESPN’s price of $79.99 is the standard price for UFC pay-per-view events now. Additionally, new ESPN subscribers can pay a bundle price of $134.98 for the UFC 298 pay-per-view and an ESPN+ annual subscription, which offers savings of more than 30%.

The fight is being aired live on TNT Sports for UK fans as well. It comes free of charge as part of regular TNT Sports subscriptions.

Watching MMA can be an expensive hobby, with quite a number of big fights now being listed as pay-per-view events. Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 is no different. For a fight of this magnitude and given that it is a numbered card, it simply has to be a PPV event.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of this compelling UFC Featherweight Title clash. Sit back, relax and enjoy UFC 298!

Don’t want to buy the pay-per-view? Fear not! We have got an exclusive free UFC 298 live stream for you, courtesy of BetOnline.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria – UFC 298 Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria
  • 📊 Records: Volkanovski (29-3, 13 KO’s) | Topuria (14-0, 4 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: February 17, 2024
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Featherweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Honda Center | Anaheim, California, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Volkanovski -125 | Topuria +110
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
