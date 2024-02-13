UFC

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Prize Money: How Much Money Will The UFC 298 Main Event Winner Make?

Paul Kelly
Alexander Volkanovski UFC Record
Alexander Volkanovski UFC Record

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria is finally here as the two fighters meet in the center of the octagon on Saturday night at UFC 298. Both fighters are expected to earn lucrative purses for the bout, but just what is the Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria prize money?

Tuning into a free UFC 298 live stream courtesy of BetOnline is the best option for UFC fans wanting to watch this compelling bout totally free of charge. Alternatively watch a Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria live stream specifically for the main event.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Prize Money

The anticipation is palpable for Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria this weekend as UFC 298 takes centre stage. This huge UFC 298 pay-per-view event goes down from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday night.

Over 17,000 UFC fans are expected to be packed into the rapturous Honda Center to witness this compelling main event in California. Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria takes centre stage in the main event, with several high-class fights on the undercard too.

The best offshore sportsbooks have priced ‘The Great’ as the slight betting favorite at odds of -125. ‘El Matador’ is seemingly the +105 underdog with the best UFC sportsbooks. Both men are expected to make huge sums of money for this fight, given the calibre of their resumés.

In total, Alexander Volkanovski has earned a reported $12 million+ in his MMA career. That figure is likely going to surpass $13 million this weekend, with an expected fight purse of $1,042,000 for the reigning champion at a minimum. Should he retain his title, ‘The Great’ will receive over $1.5 million (source: The Sports Daily).

Alexander Volkanovski’s biggest purses to date came in his last bout with Islam Makhachev in their rematch. Despite losing the fight, ‘Volk’ earned over $2.3 million when challenging Makhachev for his UFC Lightweight Title. This huge purse is because the fight was between two pound-for-pound stars, as well as there being a huge number of PPV’s bought.

In the opposite corner, Ilia Topuria is set to receive the biggest of his career. The 27-year-old Spanish MMA phenom will make a minimum of $532,000, which is almost triple what he earned for his fight with Josh Emmett last time out.

How Much Will The Volkanovski vs Topuria Winner Make?

Well, the answer to that question entirely depends on who wins the fight. Both men are expected to receive an individual fight purse, so depending on which man has their hand raised will determine how much the winner receives.

The winner of the bout will likely receive an additional purse on top of what they are already expected to take home. This is due to there being several UFC bonuses up for grabs. Do not be surprised if in the aftermath of the fight it is reported that the winner has earned far more than their original base purse states.

Should Ilia Topuria win, he will definitely receive a career-high purse, given the fact he would then be the new UFC featherweight king. Similarly, if the champion Alexander Volkanovski gets his hand raised, he will likely receive an additional purse on top of his base salary and cut of the gate/PPV sales.

In Saturday’s main event, ‘The Great’ is the -125 favorite to win the fight with the best offshore sportsbooks. This come as no surprise given that he is arguably the greatest featherweight fighter of all time.

A lot of UFC bettors will of course fancy Ilia Topuria as the betting underdog in this fight. He is currently priced around +105 with the best US sportsbooks to pull off the upset and become the 145-pound world champion at the first time of asking.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria – UFC 298 Event Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria
  • 📊 Records: Volkanovski (29-3, 13 KO’s) | Topuria (14-0, 4 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: February 17, 2024
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:30PM EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Featherweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV
  •  🏟  Venue: Honda Center | Anaheim, California, USA
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Volkanovski -125 | Topuria +105
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Arrow to top