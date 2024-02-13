UFC

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Live Stream – How To Watch UFC 298 For Free

Paul Kelly
Sports Editor
3 min read
With Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria in the main event at UFC 298 almost upon us, we put together this short guide, explaining how you can access a Volkanovski vs Topuria live stream for free ahead of Saturday’s UFC Featherweight Title fight.

In order to ensure you don’t miss any of the UFC 298 action this weekend from California, we will run you through all the viewing options you have in the comfort of your own home, or on the move.

Watch UFC 298 LIVE with BetOnline Available In ALL US States. 18+, T&Cs Apply

Available In ALL US States. 18+, T&Cs Apply

 Watch UFC 298 Live Stream Now

How To Access Your Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Live Stream For Free

With so many UFC pay-per-view shows now on a regular basis, it can be quite an expensive and arduous task to watch all of the big fights. This weekend is no different with UFC 298. That is of course unless you can find an Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria live stream.

Fear not, for our UFC sportsbook pick for UFC 298, BetOnline, combines the convenience of online wagering with seamless live streaming. This means that you can watch all of the action from the Honda Center, Anaheim, California, without worrying about forking out extra dollars.

With a loaded range of betting markets to choose from for this UFC Featherweight Title fight, now is also the optimal time to make the most of BetOnline’s $1,000 welcome offer for new players.

This of course includes the main event between the challenger, Ilia Topuria, and the champion, Alexander Volkanovski – with BetOnline, one of the best offshore sportsbooks, making your UFC 298 betting experience that bit better.

This means that although UFC 298 is a pay-per-view event in the US on ESPN+ PPV, you won’t have to spend a dollar to watch it if you sign-up with BetOnline’s sportsbook today. What’s not to like about BetOnline’s Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria live streaming offer?

How To Claim Your BetOnline 50% Bonus ($1,000):

  1. Join BetOnline Here
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus ($1,000)
  3. Place your bets and choose your selected UFC 298 live stream for FREE

Make sure you check out where you can watch a UFC 298 live stream for free, with every fight on the main card covered by BetOnline.

Why Bet With BetOnline?

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast UFC 298 markets for all the big events
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&Cs apply
Why Choose BetOnline For Volkanovski vs Topuria Live Streaming?

  • Free Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Live Stream
  • Unbeatable Bonuses: Make use of one of the most generous offerings among online operators, with a bonus of up to $1,000 up for grabs.
  • Live Betting: Alongside live-steaming capabilities, BetOnline will allow users to seamlessly place in-play wagers whilst watching the action unfold.
  • Flexible Payment Options: Wide variety of payment options, with everything from popular cryptocurrencies to traditional credit and debit cards.
  • No KYC Checks: Confidentiality remains a priority at BetOnline, meaning the sign-up process is as easy as having an email and a password.
  • Bet On UFC 298 Props: Access Volkanovski vs Topuria prop markets, which aren’t available through traditional sites.

