UFC

UFC 298 Live Stream – How To Watch UFC 298 With BetOnline’s FREE Live Streaming Service

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Ilia Topuria - UFC
Ilia Topuria - UFC

With UFC 298 almost upon us, we thought it best to put together this short guide, explaining how you can access a UFC 298 live stream for free ahead of the second UFC pay-per-view bumper card from the Honda Center, Anaheim, California.

In order to ensure you don’t miss any of the UFC 298 action, headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria, we will run you through all the viewing options you have in the comfort of your own home, or on the move.

Watch UFC 298 LIVE with BetOnline Available In ALL US States. 18+, T&Cs Apply

Available In ALL US States. 18+, T&Cs Apply

 Watch UFC 298 Live Stream Now

How To Access Your UFC 298 Live Stream For Free

With so many UFC pay-per-view shows now on a regular basis, it can be quite an arduous and expensive task to watch all of the big fights. This weekend is no different, with the UFC 298 numbered card costing fans additional cash in the US if they wish to tune in.

Fear not, for our UFC sportsbook pick for UFC 298, BetOnline, combines the convenience of online wagering with seamless live streaming. This means that you can watch all of the action from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, without worrying about forking out extra dollars.

With a loaded range of betting markets to choose from for all of the UFC 298 fights, now is also the optimal time to make the most of BetOnline’s $1,000 welcome offer for new players.

This includes the main event as well as all of the undercard fights – with BetOnline, one of the best sports betting apps, making your UFC 298 betting experience that bit better.

This means that although UFC 298 is a pay-per-view event in America on ESPN+ PPV, you won’t have to spend a dollar to watch it if you sign-up with BetOnline’s sportsbook today. What’s not to like about BetOnline’s UFC 298 live streaming offer?

How To Claim Your BetOnline 50% Bonus ($1,000):

  1. Join BetOnline here
  2. Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus ($1,000)
  3. Place your bets and choose your selected UFC 298 live stream for FREE

Why Bet With BetOnline?

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast UFC 298 markets for all the big events
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&Cs apply
Watch UFC 298 LIVE with BetOnline Available In ALL US States. 18+, T&Cs Apply

Available In ALL US States. 18+, T&Cs Apply

 Watch UFC 298 Live Stream Now

Why Choose BetOnline For UFC 298 Live Streaming?

  • Free UFC 298 Live Streaming
  • Unbeatable Bonuses: Make use of one of the most generous offerings among online operators, with a bonus of up to $1,000 up for grabs.
  • Live Betting: Alongside live-steaming capabilities, BetOnline will allow users to seamlessly place in-play wagers whilst watching the action unfold.
  • Flexible Payment Options: Wide variety of payment options, with everything from popular cryptocurrencies to traditional credit and debit cards.
  • No KYC Checks: Confidentiality remains a priority at BetOnline, meaning the sign-up process is as easy as having an email and a password.
  • Bet On UFC Props: Access UFC 298 prop markets, which aren’t available through traditional sites.

Moneyline Betting Odds For UFC 298 Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria

Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa

Geoff Neal vs Ian Garry

  • Geoff Neal @ +183
  • Ian Garry @ -213

Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo

  • Merab Dvalishvili @ -180
  • Henry Cejudo @ +155

Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Kopylov

  • Anthony Hernandez @ -200
  • Roman Kopylov @ +170
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From UFC

Latest news

View all
Alexander Volkanovski UFC Champion
UFC

LATEST Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Fight At UFC 298?

Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 02 2024
Alexander Volkanovski UFC 290
UFC
What Is The UFC 298 Pay-Per-View Price For Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 02 2024

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria goes down in the main event at UFC 298 from the Honda Center in California on Saturday, February 17. UFC fans can watch this highly…

Alexander Volkanovski UFC
UFC
UFC 298 Tickets: How Much Are UFC 298 Tickets For Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 25 2024

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria headlines this stellar UFC 298 pay-per-view card for the UFC Featherweight Title. The fight goes down on Saturday, February 17 from the Honda Center, Anaheim,…

Alexander Volkanovski - UFC
UFC
When Is UFC 298? Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 25 2024
Sean Strickland UFC 2 1
UFC
Sean Strickland Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘Tarzan’ Boasts $1.5 Million Net Worth
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 22 2024
Sean Strickland UFC photo IMAGN2
UFC
Sean Strickland Record: ‘Tarzan’ Boasts 28-6 Resumé With 11 Emphatic Knockout Victories
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 22 2024
Sean Strickland UFC 3
UFC
Who Is Sean Strickland’s Girlfriend? Is The Former UFC Middleweight Champion Currently Dating Anyone?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Jan 22 2024
Arrow to top