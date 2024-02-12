With UFC 298 almost upon us, we thought it best to put together this short guide, explaining how you can access a UFC 298 live stream for free ahead of the second UFC pay-per-view bumper card from the Honda Center, Anaheim, California.

In order to ensure you don’t miss any of the UFC 298 action, headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria, we will run you through all the viewing options you have in the comfort of your own home, or on the move.

How To Access Your UFC 298 Live Stream For Free

With so many UFC pay-per-view shows now on a regular basis, it can be quite an arduous and expensive task to watch all of the big fights. This weekend is no different, with the UFC 298 numbered card costing fans additional cash in the US if they wish to tune in.

Fear not, for our UFC sportsbook pick for UFC 298, BetOnline, combines the convenience of online wagering with seamless live streaming. This means that you can watch all of the action from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, without worrying about forking out extra dollars.

With a loaded range of betting markets to choose from for all of the UFC 298 fights, now is also the optimal time to make the most of BetOnline’s $1,000 welcome offer for new players.

This includes the main event as well as all of the undercard fights – with BetOnline, one of the best sports betting apps, making your UFC 298 betting experience that bit better.

This means that although UFC 298 is a pay-per-view event in America on ESPN+ PPV, you won’t have to spend a dollar to watch it if you sign-up with BetOnline’s sportsbook today. What’s not to like about BetOnline’s UFC 298 live streaming offer?

How To Claim Your BetOnline 50% Bonus ($1,000):



Join BetOnline here Deposit $2,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus ($1,000) Place your bets and choose your selected UFC 298 live stream for FREE

Why Bet With BetOnline?

50% deposit bonus up to $1,000 when signed-up

25% sports reload business

Vast UFC 298 markets for all the big events

Existing customer offers

Age restriction: 18+

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

Easy to navigate site and mobile app

T&Cs apply

Why Choose BetOnline For UFC 298 Live Streaming?

Free UFC 298 Live Streaming

Unbeatable Bonuses: Make use of one of the most generous offerings among online operators, with a bonus of up to $1,000 up for grabs.

Make use of one of the most generous offerings among online operators, with a bonus of up to $1,000 up for grabs. Live Betting: Alongside live-steaming capabilities, BetOnline will allow users to seamlessly place in-play wagers whilst watching the action unfold.

Alongside live-steaming capabilities, BetOnline will allow users to seamlessly place in-play wagers whilst watching the action unfold. Flexible Payment Options: Wide variety of payment options, with everything from popular cryptocurrencies to traditional credit and debit cards.

Wide variety of payment options, with everything from popular cryptocurrencies to traditional credit and debit cards. No KYC Checks: Confidentiality remains a priority at BetOnline, meaning the sign-up process is as easy as having an email and a password.

Confidentiality remains a priority at BetOnline, meaning the sign-up process is as easy as having an email and a password. Bet On UFC Props: Access UFC 298 prop markets, which aren’t available through traditional sites.

Moneyline Betting Odds For UFC 298 Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria

Alexander Volkanovski @ -125

Ilia Topuria @ +105

Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa

Robert Whittaker @ -220

Paulo Costa @ +185

Geoff Neal vs Ian Garry

Geoff Neal @ +183

Ian Garry @ -213

Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo

Merab Dvalishvili @ -180

Henry Cejudo @ +155

Anthony Hernandez vs Roman Kopylov

Anthony Hernandez @ -200

Roman Kopylov @ +170