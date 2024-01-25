UFC 298 is the second big pay-per-view UFC event of 2024, headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria for the UFC Featherweight Title. Here is everything you need to know about the UFC 298 event, including the date, venue, US start time and the full fight card.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria – UFC 298 Event Info

🥊 UFC Fight: UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria

UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria 📊 Records: Volkanovski (29-3, 13 KO’s) | Topuria (14-0, 4 KO’s)

Volkanovski (29-3, 13 KO’s) | Topuria (14-0, 4 KO’s) 📅 Date: February 17, 2024

February 17, 2024 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 11:30PM EST

Approx. 11:30PM EST 🏆 Title: UFC Featherweight Title

UFC Featherweight Title 📺 TV Channel: US: ESPN+ PPV

US: ESPN+ PPV 🏟 Venue: Honda Center | Anaheim, California, USA

Honda Center | Anaheim, California, USA 🎲 Fight Odds: Volkanovski -125 | Topuria +110

Above is everything you need to know about the Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria fight on Saturday, February 17. The bout is the headline attraction at UFC 298 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The fight is an five round contest and will have the UFC Featherweight Title on the line.

Alexander Volkanovski goes into the UFC 298 main event as the marginal betting favorite with the best UFC betting sites. This means that Ilia Topuria is of course the slight betting underdog with sports betting apps for this highly anticipated 145-pound UFC title fight from Anaheim.

Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria: UFC 298 Start Time

TV channel (US): If you are an ESPN+ subscriber and can watch the channel on your TV, you will be able to watch this compelling UFC Featherweight Title clash live from the Honda Center on ESPN+ PPV.

This is provided you are a subscriber to the channel and have paid the $79.99 UFC 298 pay-per-view price. The Volkanovski vs Topuria fight will likely get underway at approx. 11:30pm EST.

Alternatively, you can tune in and watch a UFC 298 live stream for free, which has got you covered for all of the fights on the card thanks to BetOnline.

Volkanovski vs Topuria: UFC 298 Full Card

Here is the full undercard of fights at the Honda Center, Anaheim, California on Saturday, February at UFC 298. The UFC Featherweight Title is on the line in the Volkanovski vs Topuria main event, with a compelling middleweight bout the co-main event over three rounds featuring former champion Robert Whittaker.

The rest of the main card and prelims includes some incredible fights that could have title implications going forward, as well as some brilliant fights on the rest of the card too.

Fight Weight Class Rounds Main Card (ESPN+ PPV) Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Ilia Topuria Featherweight 5 Robert Whittaker vs Paulo Costa Middleweight 3 Geoff Neal vs Ian Garry Welterweight 3 Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo Bantamweight 3 Amanda Lemos vs Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 3 Preliminary Card (ESPN+) Anthony Hernandez vs Ikram Aliskerov Middleweight 3 Marcos Rogério de Lima vs Justin Tafa Heavyweight 3 Zhang Mingyang vs Brendson Ribeiro Light-Heavyweight 3 Andrea Lee vs Miranda Maverick Women’s Flyweight 3 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass) AJ Dobson vs Tresean Gore Middleweight 3 Oban Elliott vs Valentine Woodburn Welterweight 3 Rinya Nakamura vs Carlos Vera Bantamweight 3 Danny Barlow vs Josh Quinlan Welterweight 3