Tottenham will look to bounce back from their recent disappointments with a home win against Wolverhampton Wanderers this Sunday.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers live stream

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Antonio Conte's men are currently 7th in the league table and they have lost their last two league outings. Tottenham cannot afford to keep dropping points if they want to finish in the top four and this will be a must-win game for them. The Italian manager will demand a strong reaction from his players after the defeats against Chelsea and Southampton and the players will have to step up and deliver. Wolves have been quite impressive in recent weeks and despite the defeat against Arsenal in their last game, they are more than capable of grinding out a memorable result here.

When does Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Villa kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers kicks off at 14:00 pm BST, on the 13th of February, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Team News

Tottenham team news

Tottenham will be without the services of Japhet Tanganga, Eric Dier and Oliver Skipp because of injuries.

Tottenham predicted line-up vs Wolves: Lloris; Romero, Sanchez, Davies; Emerson, Bentancur, Winks, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Wolves team news

Meanwhile, Wolves are without Yerson Mosquera, Petro Neto and Willy Boly because of injuries.

Wolves predicted line-up vs Tottenham: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Dendoncker, Ait-Nouri; Chiquinho, Jimenez, Podence