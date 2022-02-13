Tottenham will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.
Match Info Date: 13th February 2022
Kick-off: 14:00 pm BST, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction
The Londoners are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive Premier League defeats against Chelsea and Southampton. The home fans will be expecting a strong reaction here and it remains to be seen whether Antonio Conte’s men can grind out all three points here.
Meanwhile, Wolves are unbeaten in five of their last six Premier League matches and the visitors are just two points behind Spurs in the league table.
The away side will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers @ 43/5 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 17 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
Tottenham are unbeaten in five of their last six matches against Wolves. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.
Wolves have one four of the last six Premier League matches. Bet on the away side to pick up a win here.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 22/19.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers from Bet365:
Match-winner:
Tottenham Hotspur: 7/10 with Bet365
Draw: 13/5 with Bet365
Wolverhampton Wanderers: 9/2 with Bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 22/19 with Bet365
Under: 11/14 with Bet365
Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Free Bet
