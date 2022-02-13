Tottenham will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Match Info Date: 13th February 2022

Kick-off: 14:00 pm BST, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction

The Londoners are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive Premier League defeats against Chelsea and Southampton. The home fans will be expecting a strong reaction here and it remains to be seen whether Antonio Conte’s men can grind out all three points here.

Meanwhile, Wolves are unbeaten in five of their last six Premier League matches and the visitors are just two points behind Spurs in the league table.

The away side will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset here.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers @ 43/5 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Betting Tips

The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 17 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.

Tottenham are unbeaten in five of their last six matches against Wolves. Bet on the home side to pick up all three points here.

Wolves have one four of the last six Premier League matches. Bet on the away side to pick up a win here.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 22/19.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Tottenham Hotspur: 7/10 with Bet365

Draw: 13/5 with Bet365

Wolverhampton Wanderers: 9/2 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 22/19 with Bet365

Under: 11/14 with Bet365

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Free Bet

Bet365 are offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.



Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Site Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. This incredible offer is simple to claim and also allows you to watch selected FA Cup matches throughout the rest of the competition. How to claim the Betfred sign-up offer: