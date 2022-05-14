Today’s Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Tips on Sunday 15th May

See today’s Lucky 15 tips as Andy Newton give you four horse racing best bets with afternoon UK cards at Stratford and Ripon, while Naas (Ire) and Killarney (Ire) race over in Ireland.



Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Sunday 15th May 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus get up to 25% bonuses on multis with FITZDARES

RAGAMUFFIN @ SP with Fitzdares – 3.22 Stratford



Close-up second at Warwick the last day and despite having a fair bit of weight here (12-2) is dropped slightly in grade and with jocky Same Twiston-Davies riding very well at the moment he’s taken to carry the weight to victory.

LILY GLITTERS @ SP with Fitzdares – 3.52 Stratford



Nice winner at Ludlow last month and up just 3lbs for that here – can go in again. Doesn’t look the best of races, with all the other four rivals seemingly having a bit to prove, with Martha Brae probably feared most.

SANDBECK @ SP with Fitzdares – 4.10 Ripon



Lightly-raced filly but has won two of her three starts, including last time out at Nottingham when getting up by a head. Up 6lbs for that here and tougher grade but being a 3 year-old gets a handy weight pull with the likes of Improvised and Mid Winster.

HOLOCENE @ SP with Fitzdares – 4.40 Ripon



Yet to see a racecourse so a few risks attached but the William Haggas yard have a cracking 37% record with their 3 year-olds at the track and so this Cheveley Park Stud-owned filly looks worth chancing. She also had an entry at Windsor on Monday over a mile, but connections have opted for this 1m2f race which suggest they feel she’ll get the trip well.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

