Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Sunday, 15 May

On Sunday, 15 May, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens experts is New York City. He runs in the 6f Group 3 Lacken Stakes for three-year-olds at Naas (3:45). This Aidan O’Brien horse looks the best value Bet of the Day today at fabulous 15/8.

416 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Representing Westerberg and the powerful Coolmore horse racing operation, New York City looks like a sprinter on the up. The son of Invincible Spirit has won both of his starts this season so far and may well complete the hat-trick. New York City thus rates our horse racing NAP for 15 May. This is why to back him…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day New York City win?

Following the Ballydoyle stable of O’Brien at Naas over the last five years has been profitable for punters. Backing his inmates blind here on horse racing betting sites in that time would’ve yielded £6.28 off a £1 level stakes. O’Brien has also saddled 225 winners at this venue on the Flat in his career to date.

In New York City, he has a dual Navan winner upped 7lb by the handicapper for a length victory over re-opposing rival Straight Answer in a Listed contest last time out. He showed no sign of stopping when posting the most recent of his horse racing results, so stepping back up in trip to 6f should suit.

In-form horse racing NAP has Commonwealth Cup ambitions

New York City, highly-tried as a juvenile when sent to Newmarket for the Group 1 Middle Park Stakes last autumn, has needed time to develop. He has also progressed with his racing and for picking up experience. Available at a general 14/1 for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, he should be winning this to punch his ticket to that elite event next month.

With Wayne Lordan again aboard and race fitness on his side, New York City just had to be our horse racing NAP today. A £10 punt on him with 888Sport returns £28.75 if he wins and completes the hat-trick. New customers also qualify for £40 in bonuses with more details below…

602 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

Check out more info on the new customer betting offer at 888Sport. This is a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal available to all SportsLens readers that don’t already have an account with them.

Join 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets like Paysafecard, PayPal, Neteller, MuchBetter and Skrill because these payment methods aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

Once new customers fund their account, place a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day ticks this box. After the wager settles, new customers receive 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Other terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Stake a tenner on today’s Bet of the Day and new customers get £30 in free bets with 888Sport, one of the top betting sites, plus a £10 casino bonus. Follow these steps and claim the offer in six easy steps:

New customers join 888Sport with promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, get 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

504 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

With the Flat season now well underway, there are some big events to come over the summer including the Epsom Derby on the Platinum Jubilee weekend and Royal Ascot after that. Here’s the latest daily horse betting tips content from SportsLens: