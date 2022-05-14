Horse Racing tips today: Sunday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat turf and over the jumps too, with two meetings from England and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Sunday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

All four meetings from Naas, Killarney, Ripon and Stratford get underway in the afternoon and run through into the early evening. The first race sets off at 1.45pm at Naas, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 5.30pm at Killarney.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Naas and one from Killlarney, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Naas, Killarney, Ripon and Stratford

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meeting’s today!

NAP – GEOCENTRIC @ SP with Bet UK – 2.15 Naas



Our NAP of the day for Sunday comes over in Ireland a Naas, where we have sided with Geocentric to claim victory in the second race of the afternoon.

In her shot career, this 3-year-old filly has impressed massively, with two wins, three second place finishes and a third under her belt in just six starts. Last time out, she came second around this same track over the same distance, and was unlucky not to win.

Geocentric looks like the pick of the bunch in this listed race, and Colin Keane will be hopefully of giving her a winning ride. Geocentric is our NAP of the day today.

NEXT BEST – IGRAINE @ SP with Bet UK – 2.00 Killarney

For our Next Best bet, we have selected Igraine in the opening race of the afternoon at Killarney for JP O’Brien and JJ Slevin.

This 4-year-old filly comes in boasting some fine form, with three second place finishes on the spin. Her last three runs have all been impressive, and she was unlucky not to win at Cork in March, being beaten by just a nose. These recent runs however will have given trainer JP O’Brien much confidence, who will be hopeful of a win this afternoon with Igraine.

Here at SportsLens, we think Igraine has what it takes and has a great chance to win her maiden race over the hurdles in Ireland today.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Sunday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Naas, Killarney, Ripon and Stratford on Sunday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 30 races:

Naas Horse Racing Tips

1.45 The Antarctic @ SP with Bet UK

2.15 Geocentric (NAP) @ SP with Bet UK

2.45 Matilda Picotte @ SP with Bet UK

3.15 Lust @ SP with Bet UK

3.45 Elliptic @ SP with Bet UK

4.15 Red Azalea @ SP with Bet UK

4.45 Amortentia @ SP with Bet UK

5.15 River Derwent @ SP with Bet UK

Killarney Horse Racing Tips

2.00 Igraine (NB) @ SP with Bet UK

2.30 Moulane West @ SP with Bet UK

3.00 Santa Rossa @ SP with Bet UK

3.30 Bread And Butter @ SP with Bet UK

4.00 Grand Paradis @ SP with Bet UK

4.30 Say Goodbye @ SP with Bet UK

5.00 Esthers Marvel @ SP with Bet UK

5.30 Our Champ @ SP with Bet UK

Ripon Horse Racing Tips

2.10 High Security @ SP with Bet UK

2.40 Gulmarg @ SP with Bet UK

3.10 Haunted Dream @ SP with Bet UK

3.40 Society Red @ SP with Bet UK

4.10 Sandbeck @ SP with Bet UK

4.40 Au Jus @ SP with Bet UK

5.10 Moon Bay @ SP with Bet UK

Stratford Horse Racing Tips

1.52 Glengeever @ SP with Bet UK

2.22 Howdilyoudo @ SP with Bet UK

2.52 Janus @ SP with Bet UK

3.22 Ragmuffin @ SP with Bet UK

3.52 Lily Glitters @ SP with Bet UK

4.22 Lakota Warrior @ SP with Bet UK

4.52 Copshill Lad @ SP with Bet UK

