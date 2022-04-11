Templegate Newmarket Tips | Craven Meeting Best Bets For Tuesday

More LIVE ITV horse racing action this Tuesday as the cameras head to Newmarket for the opening day of their 3-day Craven Meeting. Loads to decent early season races to look forward including the Nell Gywn and Craven Stakes.
Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Templegate (from the Sun Newspaper) – is pinpointing as his best Newmarket Craven Meeting tips on Tuesday.
Templegate Tips – Tuesday 12th April 2022
Templegate Horse Racing Tips – Newmarket Craven Meeting
See below Templegate's NAP (best bet) and NB (next best) bets today
Templegate Horse Racing NAP
3.00 Newmarket – MASTER OF THE SEAS @ 11/10 with BetUK
Won the Craven Stakes at this meeting last season and went onto finish second in the 2000 Guineas after that. Has been running in better races since but will enjoy this drop in grade and is expected to get back to winning ways at a venue he likes.
Templegate Horse Racing NB
2.25 Newmarket – RIBHI @ 3/1 with BetUK
All out to win over 6f when last seen winning at Salisbury at the end of September. But that came on soft ground and this better ground will suit while he can also be expected to be a lot wiser and stronger for another winter on his back.
Templegate Other Newmarket Horse Racing Tips
1.15 Newmarket – Bojink @ 15/8 with BetUK
1.50 Newmarket – Popmaster @ 5/1 with BetUK
3.35 Newmarket – Cachet @ 15/8 with BetUK
4.10 Newmarket – Crenelle @ 13/8 with BetUK
4.45 Newmarket – Educator @ 11/4 with BetUK
Note: Odds are subject to change
2022 Newmarket Craven Meeting Times and Race Names
Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Tuesday 12th April 2022
1:15 – bet365 British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV
1:50 – Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 6f ITV4
2:25 – bet365 European Free Handicap (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4
3:00 – bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m1f ITV4
3:35 – Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4
4:10 – bet365 European Breeders’ Fund Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m RTV
4:45 – bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 1m2f RTV
Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022
1:15 – Rossdales Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV
1:50 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 6f ITV4
2:25 – bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 1m ITV4
3:00 – Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV4
3:35 – bet365 Craven Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV4
4:10 – bet365 British EBF “Confined” Novice Stakes (For Horses Which Have Run No More Than Once) (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV
4:45 – Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 1m RTV
Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Thursday 14th April 2022
1:15 – Alex Scott Maiden Stakes Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV
1:50 – bet365 British EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV
2:25 – bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 7f RTV
3:00 – Pat Smullen Memorial Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m RTV
3:35 – bet365 Feilden Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m1f RTV
4:10 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 7f RTV
4:45 – Price Promise At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-95) 5f RTV
