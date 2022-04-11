Templegate Newmarket Tips | Craven Meeting Best Bets For Tuesday

More LIVE ITV horse racing action this Tuesday as the cameras head to Newmarket for the opening day of their 3-day Craven Meeting. Loads to decent early season races to look forward including the Nell Gywn and Craven Stakes.



Here’s what leading horse racing tipster – Templegate (from the Sun Newspaper) – is pinpointing as his best Newmarket Craven Meeting tips on Tuesday.

Templegate Tips – Tuesday 12th April 2022

Templegate Horse Racing Tips – Newmarket Craven Meeting



See below Templegate’s NAP (best bet) and NB (next best) bets today – Click the slip below to back Templegate’s best Newmarket bets (NAP/NB) – back them in a double @ 7/1 with BetUK

Templegate Horse Racing NAP

Won the Craven Stakes at this meeting last season and went onto finish second in the 2000 Guineas after that. Has been running in better races since but will enjoy this drop in grade and is expected to get back to winning ways at a venue he likes.

Templegate Horse Racing NB

All out to win over 6f when last seen winning at Salisbury at the end of September. But that came on soft ground and this better ground will suit while he can also be expected to be a lot wiser and stronger for another winter on his back.

Templegate Other Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

1.15 Newmarket – Bojink @ 15/8 with BetUK

1.50 Newmarket – Popmaster @ 5/1 with BetUK

3.35 Newmarket – Cachet @ 15/8 with BetUK

4.10 Newmarket – Crenelle @ 13/8 with BetUK

4.45 Newmarket – Educator @ 11/4 with BetUK

Note: Odds are subject to change

Back Templegate’s Aintree Tips With a BetUK £30 FREE BET: Join BetUK today – Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET – you can then back Templegate’s Newmarket horse racing tips with your free bet

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org. Offer Terms 18+ BeGambleAware.org Full T&Cs Apply. New customers only. Opt in within 7 days & stake min. £10 between 14/03/22 – 20/03/22 at odds of 1.5 or greater. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Mobile-only free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Bet Templegate Aintree Tips

Click the slip below to back Templegate’s best Newmarket bets (NAP/NB) – back them in a double @ 7/1 with BetUK

2022 Newmarket Craven Meeting Times and Race Names

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022

1:15 – bet365 British EBF Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

1:50 – Weatherbys Bloodstock Pro Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 6f ITV4

2:25 – bet365 European Free Handicap (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

3:00 – bet365 Earl Of Sefton Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (4yo+) 1m1f ITV4

3:35 – Lanwades Stud Nell Gwyn Stakes (Group 3) (Fillies) Cl1 (3yo) 7f ITV4

4:10 – bet365 European Breeders’ Fund Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m RTV

4:45 – bet365 Handicap Cl3 (3yo 0-95) 1m2f RTV

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Wednesday 13th April 2022

1:15 – Rossdales Maiden Fillies’ Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (3yo 0-100) 6f ITV4

2:25 – bet365 Wood Ditton Maiden Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 1m ITV4

3:00 – Connaught Access Flooring Abernant Stakes (Group 3) Cl1 (3yo+) 6f ITV4

3:35 – bet365 Craven Stakes (Group 3) (Colts & Geldings) Cl1 (3yo) 1m ITV4

4:10 – bet365 British EBF “Confined” Novice Stakes (For Horses Which Have Run No More Than Once) (GBB Race) Cl4 (3yo) 1m2f RTV

4:45 – Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap Cl4 (3yo 0-85) 1m RTV

Newmarket Craven Meeting Race times – Thursday 14th April 2022

1:15 – Alex Scott Maiden Stakes Cl4 (3yo) 7f RTV

1:50 – bet365 British EBF Novice Stakes (GBB Race) Cl4 (2yo) 5f RTV

2:25 – bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) Cl3 (3yo) 7f RTV

3:00 – Pat Smullen Memorial Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-100) 1m RTV

3:35 – bet365 Feilden Stakes (Listed Race) Cl1 (3yo) 1m1f RTV

4:10 – bet365 Handicap Cl2 (4yo+ 0-105) 7f RTV

4:45 – Price Promise At bet365 Handicap Cl3 (4yo+ 0-95) 5f RTV

More Newmarket Craven Meeting Free Bets