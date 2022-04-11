Newmarket Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Tips on Tuesday 12th April

On Tuesday we’ve afternoon cards at Newmarket and Ayr, while Wolverhampton (AW) and Dundalk (Ire) race in the evening. However, the standout fixture on the day is the opening day of the Newmarket Craven Meeting – where the ITV cameras are to take in four races.



With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets today from Newmarket.

Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Tuesday 12th April 2022

Here are our four best Newmarket horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

The Michael Dods stable have a 38% record with their 4+ year-olds at the track and they look to have another decent chance of adding to that stat here. This 6 year-old is a proven CD winner at the track and has a very consistent profile – having hit the top top in a massive 20 of her 27 races on the turf (7 wins).

This Godolphin runner was beaten at odds on at Meydan last time out in a Listed race, which came at the start of February. Slightly disappointing run but is better than that may just have needed it after 5 months off. Hails from the in-form Charlie Appleby yard too that have a 27% record with their 3 year-olds at the track.

MASTER OF THE SEAS @ 11/10 with BetUK – 3.00 Newmarket



Another Godolphin horse that won on this card last season when taking the Craven Stakes. Hasn’t won a race since, but has been running in better events and been gelded over the winter too. Eased slightly in grade here will help and has gone okay fresh in the past.

A race with a fair few unknowns with a lot of lightly-raced sorts taking part. This 3 year-old was beaten on debut at Southwell, which is a slight concern, but is bred to be better on the turf so this Kingman filly can use that experience to good use here and leave that opening run behind. Frankie Dettori rides for the Gosden yard.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

