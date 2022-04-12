Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Tuesday Picks – April 12th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew heads to Ayr and Wolverhampton for his three recommended bets on Tuesday, April 12th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

AYR 3.50

GEONICE (system – John Quinn, Ayr runners)

Simply backing all of John Quinn’s runners at Ayr would have found 37 winners from 260 bets (14.2% strike-rate) for a profit of £42.41 to a £1 level stake at SP. GEONICE recorded his first victory at Hexham in October and ran well again when second over course and distance in November. He returned to action after a three-month break with a respectable fifth at Newcastle and should strip fitter this time.

WOLVERHAMPTON 5.40

RHINOPLASTY (system – Karl Burke/Sam James combination, A/W runners)

Karl Burke has a nine from 43 record when using jockey Sam James on the all-weather (20.9% strike-rate) for a profit of £30.15 to a £1 level stake at SP. RHINOPLASTY disappointed in selling grade on her seasonal return at Leicester, finishinmg a well beaten sixth, but winner Watermelon Sugar was well ahead of the field that day and may prove a class above. The return to the scene of her sole success could spark a revival.

WOLVERHAMPTON 6.45

CHARLES ST (system – George Boughey, last time out winners)

George Boughey does very well with his last time out winners, scoring with 37 of the 119 qualifiers (31% strike-rate) for a profit of £26.46 to a £1 level stake at SP. CHARLES ST went one better than his debut when accounting for Boudica Warrior in a course and distance maiden and has every chance under of following up.

