Horse Racing tips today: Tuesday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today the horse racing action comes both over the fences and on the flat, with the meeting from Ayr over jumps, meanwhile meetings from Newmarket, Dundalk and Wolverhampton are on the flat turf and all-weather tracks. Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets.

The two meetings at Newmarket and Ayr get underway in the afternoon with the Wolverhampton and Dundalk race cards getting underway in the early evening. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Ayr, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.30pm at Dundalk.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Aintree and one from Bangor-on-Dee, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Newmarket, Ayr, Dundalk and Wolverhampton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the four meeting’s today!

NAP – NEW SCIENCE @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 2.25 Newmarket

Our NAP of the day comes in the third race from Newmarket this afternoon, where we think New Science will be too strong for the field and prevail here.

He won a listed race last year at Ascot, and since then hasn’t looked at his best in his two runs since. However, today’s race should suit him and we believe this 3-year-old colt will play a leading role this afternoon.

A competitive five horse racing but one in which we think if New Science is at his best, he should get the job done.

NEXT BEST – HOUSTON TEXAS @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 2.05 Ayr

Our Next Best bet of the day comes in the form of a Handicap Chase from Ayr over 3m2f197y where we have sided with Houston Texas to be victorious.

This lightly raced 8-year-old comes here after two wins on the trot, both coming at Carlisle in February. Sean Quinlan was on the saddle both of these times and he takes the reigns again today looking to make it a hattrick for Nicky Richards’ gelding horse.

Another competitive five horse race but one in which Houston Texas looks the strongest in the field.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Newmarket, Ayr, Dundalk and Wolverhampton on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 28 races:

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

1.15 Dreaming Princess @ 12/1 with Bet UK

1.50 Gale Force Maya @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.25 New Science (NAP) @ 9/4 with Bet UK

3.00 Catch Twentytwo @ 14/1 with Bet UK

3.35 Perfect News @ 9/2 with Bet UK

4.10 Fonteyn @ 9/1 with Bet UK

4.45 Wind Your Neck In @ 12/1 with Bet UK

Ayr Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Hasty Brook @ 11/8 with Bet UK

1.30 Mourne Lass @ 7/4 with Bet UK

2.05 Houston Texas (NB) @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.40 Hidden Commander @ 4/9 with Bet UK

3.15 Miss Bamby @ 9/2 with Bet UK

3.50 Your Place @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Geromino @ 8/13 with Bet UK

Dundalk Horse Racing Tips

5.30 Goldmile @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.00 Jake Peter @ 7/1 with Bet UK

6.30 Geri Hatrick @ 18/1 with Bet UK

7.00 Ellabella @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.30 Grigadale @ 7/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Inishmot Prince @ 10/3 with Bet UK

8.30 Cherry Bloom @ 11/2 with Bet UK

Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips

5.05 Way Of Life @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.40 Zapper Cass @ 11/2 with Bet UK

6.15 Mick’s Spirit @ 7/2 with Bet UK

6.45 Charles St @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.15 White Willow @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.45 Hot Diggity Dog @ 4/1 with Bet UK

8.15 Plumette @ 9/2 with Bet UK

