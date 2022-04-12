Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Tuesday, April 12th

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at Tuesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew made a 23pt profit with his sell of PONTEFRACT FAVOURITES on Monday (market made up at 55) and he has two recommended bets/trades on Tuesday, April 12th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

NEWMARKET 1.15, 3.35 & 4.45

Owners AMO Racing Limited had their best year yet in 2021, with 48 winners from 245 runners (19.6% strike rate) and they’ve hit the ground running this year, scoring with 10 of their 32 runners (32.25% strike rate), returning a healthy profit of £44.30 to a £1 level stake at SP. We may not be able to buy the performance of the owners today, or that of jockey ROSSA RYAN who rides all three on the opening day of the Craven meeting, but the suggestion is to side with them individually and in a small win trixie (doubles and trebles) with Spreadex. DREAM PRINCESS (1.15) is related to plenty of winners and has fair claims in the opener, as has handicap debutant MR ALAN in the last (4.45). Nell Gwyn hope HELLO ME (3.35) is the strongest bet of the trip and will be hoping to emulate her course and distance success in the Rockfel last season, where she beat today’s favourite Cachet.

Recommendation: Back DREAM PRINCESS, HELLO ME & MR ALAN at Newmarket

WOLVERHAMPTON 6.15

OUTRAGE is a useful performer on his day and may have gone under the radar in the 5f handicap at Wolverhampton this evening (6.15). He ran respectably after a short break at Newcastle last month, making headway on the wide outside and looked set to take a hand in the finish before fading late and finishing a close-up fifth. The handicapper has dropped him 3lb for that last run and given him a decent chance of getting involved. Richard Kingscote, onboard for his last two wins, takes the ride and he should be thereabouts. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back each-way in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back OUTRAGE in Wolverhampton 6.15

