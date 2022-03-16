Templegate Cheltenham Tips – 7 Festival Fancies For Day Two

As we head into day two of the Cheltenham Festival we’ve more top tipster advice to guide you through the afternoon. Step forward the Sun’s Templegate with his top Cheltenham Tips for Wednesday.
Templegate Cheltenham Tips – Day Two
1.30 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Tip – THREE STRIPE LIFE @ 13/2 with Fitzdares
2.10 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase Tip – CAPODANNO @ 13/2 with Fitzdares
2.50 Coral Cup Tip – DROP THE ANCHOR @ 8/1 with Fitzdares
3.30 Champion Chase Tip – SHISHKIN @ 5/6 with Fitzdares
4.10 Cross Country Chase Tip – TIGER ROLL @ 13/8 with Fitzdares
4.50 Grand Annual Chase Tip – ANDY DUFRESNE @ 13/2 with Fitzdares
5.30 Champion Bumper Tip – JOYEUX MACHIN @ 28/ with Fitzdares
Templegate Cheltenham tip: 1.30 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Tip – THREE STRIPE LIFE @ 13/2 with Fitzdares
Looks the alternative to the hot fav Sir Gerhard. The longer trip will suit and was only 6 lengths behind the market leader at Leopardstown last month. With the extra yardage this Gordon Elliott runner can bridge the gap.
Templegate Cheltenham tip: 2.10 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase Tip – CAPODANNO @ 13/2 with Fitzdares
Unseated last time out at Leopardstown was before that ran second to the classy Bob Olinger at Punchestown. On that form this Willie Mullins-trained 6 year-old is a big player here.
Templegate Cheltenham tip: 2.50 Coral Cup Tip – DROP THE ANCHOR @ 8/1 with Fitzdares
Ran 7th in the County Hurdle last year so has valuable Festival experience. Warmed up for this with a solid 5th at the Dublin Racing Festival last time out and jockey Simon Torrens can also claim a handy 3lbs.
Templegate Cheltenham tip: 3.30 Champion Chase Tip – SHISHKIN @ 5/6 with Fitzdares
7-from-7 over fences and the Henderson yard had two nice winners on the opening day. Saw off his main rival – Energumene – at Ascot last time out and more of the same is expected.
Templegate Cheltenham tip: 4.10 Cross Country Chase Tip – TIGER ROLL @ 13/8 with Fitzdares
Needs little intoduction – has won this race three times in the past and looks set to add a fourth. Not getting any younger at 12, but course experience is vital in this race and he’s got it by the bucket load.
Templegate Cheltenham tip: 4.50 Grand Annual Chase Tip – ANDY DUFRESNE @ 13/2 with Fitzdares
Solid 4th at Naas last time out in a Grade 3 and with that coming off a 216-day break can be expected to have come on bundles for that, while this is a race top owner JP McManus loves to target.
Templegate Cheltenham tip: 5.30 Champion Bumper Tip – JOYEUX MACHIN @ 28/1 with Fitzdares
Looks a nice e/w alternative to the main players here. The Paul Nolan yard did well on the opening day of the Festival so their horses are in good order. A nice winner at Navan last time and with a bit of improvement looks the sort to outrun his odds.
