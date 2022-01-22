Southampton vs Manchester City live stream

Manchester City will be looking to continue their winning run when they take on Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Southampton vs Manchester City Preview

Southampton will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers and it remains to be seen whether they can pull off a positive result here. The last time these two sides faced each other, Southampton managed to grind out a goalless draw away to Manchester City and the home side will be hoping for a similar result here. Meanwhile, the league leaders are on a 12 match winning run and they have kept a clean sheet in five of their last seven games. Manchester City will be the favourites to pick up all three points here and Southampton we need a massive slice of luck in order to get something out of this contest. Check out the best Southampton vs Manchester City betting offers

When does Southampton vs Manchester City kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Southampton vs Manchester City kicks off at 17:30 pm BST, on the 22nd of January, at St Mary’s Stadium.

Southampton vs Manchester City Team News

Southampton team news

The home side will be without Valentino Livramento and William Smallbone due to injuries. Moussa Djenepo is away on international duty.

Southampton predicted line-up vs Manchester City: Forster; Bednarek, Lyanco, Salisu; Walker-Peters, Diallo, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Perraud; Adams, Broja

Manchester City team news

Manchester City will be without Liam Delap and Oleksandr Zinchenko because of injuries. Riyad Mahrez is away on international duty.

Manchester City predicted line-up vs Southampton: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, B. Silva; Jesus, Foden, Sterling

