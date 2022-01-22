Countries
Southampton vs Manchester City prediction: Premier League betting tips, odds and free bet

Manchester City will be hoping to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table when they take on Southampton on Saturday evening.
 

Match Info Date: 22nd January 2022

Kick-off: 17:30 pm BST, St Mary’s Stadium.

Southampton vs Manchester City Prediction

The Premier League giants are in rampant form right now and they have picked up 18 wins from 22 league matches so far.
 
Pep Guardiola’s side are 11 points clear at the top of the table and they will be looking to continue their impressive run of form with a comfortable win away from home.
 
City have picked up four wins and a draw from their last six meetings against Southampton and they will be firm favourites to pick up all three points here.
 
Meanwhile, Southampton are coming into this game on the back of a defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly with a win at home.
 
It remains to be seen whether the hosts can pull off a morale-boosting result against the league leaders here.
 

Southampton vs Manchester City prediction: Southampton 0-3 Manchester City @44/5 with Bet365

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Southampton vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Manchester City have won their last twelve matches in the Premier League. Bet on the away side to pick up all three points here.
 
Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six Premier League matches. Bet on the away side to win with a clean sheet.
 
The last six matches between these two sides have produced a total of 16 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
 

Southampton vs Manchester City betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 3/5.

Southampton vs Manchester City Odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Southampton vs Manchester City from Bet365:

Match-winner:

Southampton: 9/1 with Bet365

Draw: 11/2 with Bet365

Manchester City: 1/4 with Bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 3/5 with Bet365

Under: 20/13 with Bet365

