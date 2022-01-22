Southampton vs Manchester City Prediction

The Premier League giants are in rampant form right now and they have picked up 18 wins from 22 league matches so far.

Pep Guardiola’s side are 11 points clear at the top of the table and they will be looking to continue their impressive run of form with a comfortable win away from home.

City have picked up four wins and a draw from their last six meetings against Southampton and they will be firm favourites to pick up all three points here.

Meanwhile, Southampton are coming into this game on the back of a defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers and they will be desperate to bounce back strongly with a win at home.

It remains to be seen whether the hosts can pull off a morale-boosting result against the league leaders here.