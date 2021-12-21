Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill Racing Radio. Andrew has unearthed some more angles for Wednesday’s racing.

It’s the final day of racing before the Boxing Day extravaganza and Andrew has three bets at Ludlow and Wolverhampton on Wednesday December 22nd. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round:

LUDLOW 12.15

GREEN BOOK (system – hurdle winners, quick return)

Since the beginning of 2012, last-time out hurdles winners who returned to the track within seven days have a 320 from 800 record (40% strike-rate) for a profit of £43.04 to a £1 level stake at SP. That’s only +5.4% on turnover though plenty of profitable businesses operate on even smaller margins and had we taken the best early price we could would have boosted the profit to more than 14%. GREEN BOOK won well at Haydock last Saturday, looks the only pace in this race and Venetia Williams/Lucy Turner have combined to win two of the three previous runnings of this female amateur riders’ handicap hurdle.

WOLVERHAMPTON 1.30

TOO SHY SHY (system – Tony Carroll, second run for the yard, AW, recent run, Class 6)

Tony Carroll has a great record with horses recently acquired from other yards when they run in a low grade on the all-weather after a recent outing. Since the beginning of 2014, those who were having their second run for Carroll, who debuted for the yard in the past six weeks and were now running in Class 6 company on synthetics, have a 13 from 51 strike-rate (24.5%) for a profit of £55.82 to a £1 level stake at SP. TOO SHY SHY was poorly drawn when down the field in a Kempton handicap on her stable debut late last month, though still finished in front of her shorter-priced stablemate. She runs off a mark of just 55 today, having placed off 72 over course and distance for Richard Spencer in September of last year.

LUDLOW 1.45

DESQUE DE L’ISLE (system – Venetia Willams handicap chasers in December, recent run)

This century, Venetia Williams has a 90 from 384 strike-rate (23.4%) with her handicap chasers in December who were returning from a break of 28 days or less. DESQUE DE L’ISLE won at Ffos Las last month under Charlie Deutsch on his return from wind surgery and couldn’t get competitive under stable conditional Ned Fox at Sandown next time, finishing fourth. Deutsch is back in the saddle today and the sound-jumping eight-year-old can bounce back.

