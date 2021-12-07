Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill Racing Radio. Andrew shares his stats and systems-based findings for Tuesday’s racing below.

Andrew found 2-1 Wolverhampton scorer ARCTICIAN on Monday and has two picks for racing on Tuesday December 7th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round:

UTTOXETER 1.30

GUSTAVIAN (system – Anthony Honeyball, first run after wind operation, handicaps only)

In-form Anthony Honeyball has a solid strike-rate with his runners on their first start following a wind operation, with the handicappers landing five of their 21 starts for a profit of £13.25. Heavy-ground course winner GUSTAVIAN will appreciate the recent rain and cam make a winning reappearance.

SOUTHWELL 6.00

U A E Fifty (system – Alice Haynes handicap debutants)

Alice Haynes has a great record with her first-time handicappers, scoring with four of the seven runners for a profit of £43.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. Two of the beaten horses finished second (9-2 and 7-2) and, while this is a very small sample size, it suggests we can expect better from U A E FIFTY now that he switches to handicap company for the first time.

