Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a former bookmaker, three-time Scoop6 winner and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew shares his latest stats and systems-based selections below.

Join SBK now and get a £40 risk free bet if the first bet loses via their new customer offer refund bonus when using depositing and using promo code SBS21.

Andrew continued his good form with 6-1 Ffos Las winner FAIRLAWN FLYER on Wednesday and has three selections for Thursday January 6th. Follow his tips all year round on horse racing betting sites:

NEWCASTLE 3.40

CEPHALUS (system – badly drawn at Southwell last time out)

Since Southwell switched to Tapeta last month it’s been difficult to win from a low draw in handicap company on the round course (distances of 6f or further) in fields of eight or more runners. Stalls 1, 2, 3 and 4 have a combined record of five winners from 116 runners, with stalls 1, 2 and 3 just two from 87. These same low-drawn horses often run well at the next time of asking, winning seven of their 41 starts for a profit of £8.95. Ten of the beaten horses finished second or third, including 200-1 shot The Ormer Gatherer at Lingfield on Tuesday. CEPHALUS wasn’t best drawn and challenged closer to the inside rail when winning comfortably at Southwell last time and can follow up.

Back CEPHALUS at SBK

CHELMSFORD 6.00

ARLO’S SUNSHINE (system – badly drawn at Southwell last time out)

ARLO’S SUNSINE, like Cephalus (see above), wasn’t best drawn at Southwell last time, finishing third from stall 4 of 12 (once adjusted for non-runners). The return to this venue will suit and he can gain an overdue first success.

CHELMSFORD 7.30

THUNDEROAD (system – Tony Carroll, well drawn runners at Chelmsford)

Tony Carroll has only had 30 runners drawn in stall 1 at Chelmsford and eight of them won for a profit of £34.30 to a £1 level stake at SP. THUNDEROAD failed to settle from his poor wide draw when only seventh over course and distance last time but is better berthed tonight and should go well.

Back THUNDEROAD at SBK

Deposit £40 & Get £40 Risk Free Bet with SBK

Full Terms & Conditions

First deposit must be at least £10/€10 in a single amount to be eligible for the rebate. Once credited to the account, losses will be refunded in cash equalling the amount of the first deposit with max refund of £40. Users making their first deposit by Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card don’t qualify for this promotion. These includes virtual Monzo cards.

Qualifying bets not limited to the first bet with losses refunded over multiple bets, provided they settle within 7 days of the qualifying deposit. For rebated funds to become free to withdraw, users must bet at least the qualifying deposit on any combination of markets within the promotional period, or the bonus is forfeit.

Unused bonuses expire after seven days of issue to a user account and are then removed. The promotion is only available to new users making their first deposit by Instant Bank Transfer, card or Trustly. It is also limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer.

Offer can only be redeemed by UK residents aged 18 and above that sign up and deposit between 17:00 GMT on 7 December 2021 and 17:00 GMT on 4 January 2022. Customers cannot be existing Smarkets Exchange users either. Standard terms and conditions for promotions apply.