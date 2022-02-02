Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Wednesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Wednesday February 2nd

EXETER 2.10

It’s surprising to see Nicky Henderson’s DUSART asked to run on a right-handed track again after he jumped repeatedly out to his left at Leicester. He won by five lengths that day but was the 2-7 favourite and simply outclassed the only other finisher, 17-2 outsider-of-three Sail Away. He has plenty more on his plate today and looks a sell at 39 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

LEICESTER 2.50

There’s plenty of early pace on offer in this 1m7.5f handicap hurdle, not least Presuming Ed, who is likely to make the running towards the inside rail. That’s not been the place to be for several seasons on the hurdles track at Leicester and the bias, favouring wide runners, has been stronger than ever this term. The bet is hold-up performer APPLESANDPIERRES, despite him being well into the veteran stage. He was placed over course and distance last time when he could never get in a blow at the all-the-way winner, a run that took his form figures here to 113 (2-3). Hopefully, he’ll take the wide route and pick up the pieces late. He’s 7-1 with Spreadex in their fixed odds betting or can be bought in the 50-25-10 race market.

