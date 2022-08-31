Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Wednesday, August 31st

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew found Ripon winner MARK’S CHOICE on Tuesday & successfully opposed BAILEY’s LIBERTY at Epsom. He has two trades on Wednesday, August 31st. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

SOUTHWELL RACECARD No1s

The RACECARD No1s look to hold a strong hand at SOUTHWELL today and a buy at 57 with Spreadex is warranted. RAMDON ROCKS, penalised for last week’s Lingfield win, shouldn’t have a problem with the switch to Tapeta in the opener (1.20), while Gay Kelleway’s strong positive stats with her first-time visored runners suggest that ANA HADI should go well in the 1.50. RESILIENCE (2.20) could get the run of the race down the middle of the track in the 5f handicap (2.20) and Sir Mark Prescott’s YAGAN fared best of those to race up with the pace when fourth at Lingfield and should appreciate the switch to this track in the 2.50. BIG DUTCHIE’s chance in the 3.20 is less obvious but he did finish second on his sole course outing and could pick up some points. Sir Michael Stoute’s TUCSON CLOUD (3.50) and BAEZ (4.20) were second favourites for their respective races at the time of writing and could also contribute.

Recommendation: Buy RACECARD No1s at Southwell

WOLVERHAMPTON 2.40

MOTHER INDIA hasn’t shown a huge amount in her three runs to date, but Alice Haynes’ filly might do better now handicapping. Her trainer is five from 21 with horses having their first start in a handicap and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £70.50 to a £1 level stake at SP. Seven of the 16 beaten horses made the frame and she’s worth a speculative buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

Recommendation: Back MOTHER INDIA in Wolverhampton 2.40

