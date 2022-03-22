Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Tuesday, March 22nd

Professional horse racing tipster Andrew Mount turns his attention to Tuesday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew heads to Market Rasen and Wetherby for his two recommended bets/trades on Tuesday, March 22nd. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

MARKET RASEN 1.00

CHENG GONG is proving very difficult to win with, taking his current losing score to 11 when only fifth at Fontwell last time. He looks set to be taken on for the lead by PRESUMING ED and might struggle to make the frame again. I’ve sold at 10 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

Recommendation: Oppose CHENG GONG in Market Rasen 1.00

WETHERBY 2.01

LEARNTALOT (11-8 favourite with Spreadex) and REILLY (9-4) dominate the fixed odds market for this novices’ hurdle but neither look 100% convincing. The former was a big eyecatcher when a 22-1 fourth at Wincanton on his debut but didn’t build on that at Sandown next time, coming home in a modest third after failing to settle. Reilly could only finish fourth at Ludlow last time and is now zero from five, with two of his recent reverses at odds of 6-5 and 4-11. The big drop back in trip is not sure to suit. A sell of both in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market could pay dividends while fixed odds punters might want to consider an each-way bet on Mark Walford’s AMBER GOLD, 10-1 at the time of writing.

Recommendation: Oppose LEARNTALOT and REILLY in Wetherby 2.01

