Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Tuesday's Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew made a 5pt profit with his sell of Brian Hughes at Musselburgh on Monday and has two more bets/trades for Tuesday's action.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Tuesday December 21st:

PLUMPTON RACECARD No.1s

NEVERBEEN TO PARIS (2.35 Plumpton) was beaten by 33 lengths on his latest hurdling assignment but clearly failed to stay the 3m trip at Kempton and has since gone close on the all-weather at Chelmsford. He won over course and distance off a 3lb lower mark when he last ran in a handicap hurdle over today’s 2m4f trip and this consistent sort will be hard to keep out of the frame. He’s No.1 on the racecard and rather than back him in a single bet – fixed odds punters might still prefer this option – I’m going to buy RACECARD No.1s with Spreadex as there are several others with live chances. BAREST OF MARGINS (12-20) is a rare course runner for Mick Channon and the five-year-old, runner-up at Newton Abbot in October, will be happier back on a sharp left-handed track after disappointing at right-handed Market Rasen the following month. BURROWS EDGE (12.50) reportedly lost a shoe when trailing home in a 34-length last of four at Haydock three weeks ago but that was his first run since March 2020 and was no doubt needed. Today’s faster going will suit. SACRE COEUR (1.25) remains open to improvement on only her third run for the Jonjo O’Neill yard and CHANCEUX was very impressive when scoring at Chepstow and can defy a penalty in the 2.00 race. WIGGLESWORTH’s jumping remains a worry but the small field and goodish ground will help in that respect and a clear round should see him thereabouts in the 3.05. DELTA RUN (3.35) heads the market in the bumper after a solid 28-1 runner-up effort in a similar contest at Uttoxeter and is another with obvious claims. The market is set at 69-73 and buy is the recommendation..



. Recommendation: Buy RACECARD No.1s at Plumpton

AYR 3.15

Having fielded against BRIAN HUGHES at Musselburgh yesterday I want to side with him on HEARTBREAK KID in the 3.15 at Ayr today. Judging the pace at this venue isn’t always easy, as it can be hard to make up ground from the rear when conditions are testing. Hughes does exceptionally well at Ayr in the chases over the shorter trips (2m-2m4.5f), scoring on 24 of his 77 mounts since the beginning of 2016 (31.2% strike-rate) for a profit of £42.82 to a £1 level stake at SP. The expected number of winners based on their prices was just over 18 and 24 of the beaten horses finished second or third. When riding for Donald McCain, he’s six from 13 in the study period and Heartbreak Kid might be able to cause a minor upset. Back at 5-1 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting or buy in the 50-25-10 spread market.

