Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Thursday, September 1st

Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Bet £25 on Fixed Odds Get £36 in Free Bets Visit Spreadex Learn More Close Learn More 18+ begambleaware.org. Place a £25 fixed odds bet at minimum odds of 1/2 and get 5 x £5 fixed odds bets, 2 x £5 Winning Favs spread bets + a £1 Race Index spread bet. Ts&Cs Apply. Min Deposit No minimum deposit requirements Offer Terms Join Place a qualifying £25 fixed odds bet at odds of 1/2 or greater. Qualifying bet cannot be placed in-play or cashed out early. A first free £5 fixed odds bet will be credited upon settlement of the qualifying bet. 4 x following £5 free fixed odds bets will be added to your account on consecutive days. After your first free fixed odds bet you will also get a free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. And after your second free fixed odds bet you will also get a second free £5 Winning Favourites spread bet. You will also get an additional free £1 Race Index spread bet. Free bet stakes not included in any winnings from the free fixed odds bets. You must have a full spread betting account to be able to claim the free Winning Favourites spread bets. Free bets must be claimed within 28 days of opening. Free bet stake not included in any winnings. Ts&Cs Apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew heads to the big meeting at Salisbury for his two recommended bets/trades on Thursday, September 1st. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

SALISBURY 2.50

Progeny of the sire Churchill have a poor record on their racecourse debuts, landing just three of their 110 starts for loss of £90.25 to a £1 level stake at SP. That lowly strike-rate (2.7%) improves to 17.6% on their second career outing (16 winners from 91 bets), though still produces a loss at SP (-£25.58). However, those who showed ability on their debut – finishing in the top six – were 14 from 49 at the second time of asking for a profit of £8.08. Fourteen of the 35 beaten horses ran second or third and COCHIN looks interesting after her recent debut 20-1 fifth at Kempton. She was poorly drawn that day and should come on considerably for the outing. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back each-way in the fixed odds betting.

Recommendation: Back COCHIN in Salisbury 2.50

SALISBURY 3.20

Last year, we saw an upset in the Group 3 Dick Poole Fillies’ Stakes when Romantic Time scored at 28-1 from stall 1 of 12 and the draw could be an important factor in today’s renewal. Plenty of the fancied horses are drawn middle top high and most of them like to come from off the pace. This could leave the door open for a low-drawn prominent racer and ANGE DE L’AMOUR (stall 2) is taken to out-run her huge odds. She improved for the step up to 6f when opening her account at the fourth attempt at Nottingham and though the bare form looks nothing special, the time she recorded was decent (she has the fifth best last-time-out figure according to Proform’s ratings). She stayed on strongly through the line after pressing the early pace and, if the far rail is favoured, as it often is at Salisbury on fast ground, then a top-three finish could be on the cards. Buy in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market or back each-way.

Recommendation: Back ANGE DE L’AMOUR in Salisbury 3.20

