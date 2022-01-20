Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount takes a good looks at Thursday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Sign up with Spreadex today to get £36 of free horse racing bets!

Spreadex offers both normal fixed odds betting plus spread betting on horse racing. There are some key differences between this form of gambling and placing regular fixed odds bets. Get the calls right and punters could win big, but the potential to lose money can be much higher. Intrigued? Then check out this how to spread bet on horse racing guide:

Andrew found 4-1 Plumpton winner TARA ITI on Wednesday as well as successfully opposing morning favourite TOP AND DROP (7th). He has two recommended bets/trades at Ludlow on Thursday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Thursday January 20th

LUDLOW 1.00

Ludlow’s fences take some jumping since they were replaced a few years ago and I can’t think of a course less suitable for THE TOOJUMPA, who unseated twice late last year before his half-length runner-up effort at Wetherby where the Racing Post described him as ‘didn’t jump with fluency’. He has failed to complete in four of his last six starts and looks a sell in the 50-25-10 Spreadex market. At the time of writing his spread was set at 13-16.

Follow the action throughout the day by using live horse racing streaming sites such as Spreadex.

LUDLOW STARTING PRICES

With the 1.00 race looking ripe for an upset (see above), a buy of LUDLOW STARTING PRICES is warranted (40-43 at the time of writing). The penalised ZACONY REBEL is no good-thing in the 1.30 and the maiden hurdle (2.00) has thrown up winners at 100-1, 22-1 and 20-1 in the five previous runnings. Two of those three upsets were caused by frontrunners and with current 13-8 favourite MUMBO JUMBO usually ridden patiently there could be another shock on the cards. Given the high toll of casualties the Ludlow fences take, the handicap chase at 2.30 is another ‘anything can happen’ race. The Hunters’ Chase (3.30) went to the favourite last year but the two finishers in 2020 were priced at 20-1 and 33-1, with the other three runners (4-9f, 7-2 and 7-1) falling or unseating. There’s less chance of an upset in the concluding bumper but, with luck, we’ll have covered the spread and be well in profit by this point.

SpreadEx Free Bet – Get £36 Free Today

All SportsLens readers can claim £36 in Free Bets when opening a new account at SpreadEx. To claim your £36, simply:

Go to spreadex.com Register your account details Place a £25 on any horse at odds of greater than 1/2 Get £36 in Free Bets!

All of the most popular horse racing spread betting markets like Winning Favourites, the 50-30-20-10 Race Index, Winning Distances, Favourites and Squared Numbers are included. When it comes sports spread betting sites in the UK today, Spreadex are number one. Check out SportsLens every day for more horse racing spread betting tips from Andrew Mount, complete with detailed analysis