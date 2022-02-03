Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount takes a good look at Thursday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew has come up with an interesting approach to the 1.40 at Wincanton and also has a recommended/bet trade at Chelmsford on Thursday. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Thursday February 3rd

WINCANTON 1.40

CHAMPAGNE COURT is a short price given his record of one win from 14 starts since the beginning of 2020 and he tends to go off the boil post-New Year. All four of his career wins have come in November/December and he’s 0-15 outside of that period. He was only one length back in second place at Kempton last time but the winner lost valuable ground by jumping repeatedly out to his left and was value for much more than the winning margin. He’s also reverting from fences to hurdles and is likely to get taken on for the lead by ECCO. He too could prove vulnerable given the way the Paul Nicholls horses are running at present. The yard is seven from 61 so far in 2022 but the expected number of winners based on their prices was in excess of 13. As ever, Spreadex offer us multiple ways of opposing this pair, who are leading the market at 13-8 (Champagne Court) and 3-1 (Ecco). We can sell both in the 50-25-1- race market or back ‘THE FIELD’ at Evens in the fixed odds ‘FAV OR RAG’ race market.

CHELMSFORD 7.30

AL QAASIM clocked a fast time when landing a 1m handicap at Southwell last week and can follow up. David O’Meara’s five-year-old kept on strongly that day and shapes as though the step up to tonight’s trip of 1m2f will suit. He’s yet to race on Polytrack but his sire gets plenty of winners on the surface. He’s an 11-8 shot in the Spreadex fixed odds betting.

