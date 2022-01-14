Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount casts his eye over Friday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Friday January 14th

SEDGEFIELD STARTING PRICES

Since the COVID pandemic, Industry SPs have come into play which has led to horses at the front of the betting market being tightened up and outsiders returning at bigger prices than previously. From 2017-2020 the number of horses returned at 50-1 or bigger in British jumps races was steady…

2017 3646

2018 3800

2019 3702

2020 3777

‘…however, this figure started to increase from October 2020 and took a huge leap last year…

2021 4889

…with almost 5000 qualifiers. The 34 winners returned at 50-1 or bigger exceeded the expected figure of 30.11. We saw a 66-1 shot score at Catterick yesterday and buying ‘STARTING PRICES’ might continue to offer some value in 2022. There are a few runners at big prices that catch the eye at Sedgefield today – BULLDOZE, who makes his debut for in-form Micky Hammond in the 12.50, and BURDIGALA for the same yard in the 1.20. Hammond has saddled five winners in the past fortnight, including yesterday’s 66-1 Catterick winner and a 25-1 poke at Newcastle last Saturday, so a small buy of SEDGEFIELD STARTING PRICES with Spreadex could pay dividends. The market is currently set at 46-49.

WOLVERHAMPTON 8.00

BATTLE POINT showed good early speed before fading into s 25-1 fourth of 12 over 6f at Chelmsford last month and that form received a timely boost when runner-up Income scored at Lingfield earlier this week. Richard Hannon’s colt drops to the minimum trip of 5f for his handicap debut and looks a likely improver. Backing all progeny of the sire Dandy Man over tonight’s course and distance would have returned a profit of £184.47 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those figures are skewed by one massive-priced winner but front-runners/prominent racers still show a profit even if you take that one out. He can be backed at 11-4 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting.

