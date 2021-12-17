Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount turns his attention to Friday’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew successfully opposed unplaced 7-2 joint-favourite MCCANN THE MAN on Thursday and has three bets/trades for Friday’s racing action. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the upcoming and hectic festive fixture list, and all year round. Here are today’s recommendations:

Horse Racing Betting Tips for Friday December 17th:

ASCOT STARTING PRICES

Ascot’s opening conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle has yet to be won by a market leader, with the winner returning at an average SP of just over 9-1. Race two, a 2m5f maiden hurdle, has thrown up two 33-1 winners in recent years and with short-priced favourite PIC D’ORHY having fallen last time out, a shock could be on the cards in the Grade 2 novices’ chase (2.55), perhaps courtesy of GLADIATEUR ALLEN. Current favourite RED ROOKIE could be hard to beat in the novices’ handicap chase (see below), though the concluding bumper looks very competitive and there has been no winning favourite in the last ten years. Selling favourites with Spreadex (the market is currently set at 71-75) is one angle, though buying STARTING PRICES (30-33) is the preferred option.

. Recommendation: Buy ASCOT STARTING PRICES

ASCOT 1.45

RED ROOKIE was a big eyecatcher in Witness Protection’s race at Chepstow last month, going down by a neck in second place under a patient ride. The winner, third and fourth were on the front end throughout and the race is working out extremely well. Emma Lavelle’s six-year-old holds solid claims in this 2m1f novices’ limited handicap chase. He can be backed at 9-4 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting or bought at 23 in the 50-25-10 race market.

KEMPTON 4.45

EVERYBODY DANCE looks over-priced on her handicap debut and can be supported each-way. She clocked a fast time when fifth at Goodwood on her racecourse debut back in June – a faster debut figure than any of the rivals she faces today – and she looks to have been campaigned with handicaps in mind since that effort. She never got involved from off the pace when racing wider than ideal on turf at Lingfield and took the scenic route on Polytrack at the same venue on her return from a six-month break last time. Her sire has a good record at Kempton and, on recent evidence, her middle draw in stall 8 of 14 will be an advantage. She’s 18-1 in the Spreadex fixed odds betting.

