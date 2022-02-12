Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew has unearthed some interesting angles for Saturday’s racing which he shares below.

Andrew found winners GOVERNMENT (6-1) and TOM PAT (3-1) on Friday and has three selections on Saturday, February 12th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

UTTOXETER 1.58

GRIZZLY JAMES (system – Venetia Williams handicappers, first run after a wind operation, fresh)

Since wind operations had to be declared in late January 2018, Venetia Williams has a great record with handicappers on their first start after the surgery when running fresh (after a break of at least 150 days). Ten of the 23 qualifiers won for a profit of £69.75 to a £1 level stake at SP. It’s rarer for her to run a hurdler after wind surgery and, though GRIZZLY JAMES has shown little in two starts since leaving France, he could be worth chancing today.

BANGOR 4.50

TIM PAT (system – Donald McCain in handicap hurdles at Bangor, recent run)

Since the beginning of 2011, Donald McCain has a 35 from 109 record in handicap hurdles at Bangor, one of his local tracks, with horses who last raced 1-28 days ago. Backing them all would have returned a huge profit of £125.32 to a £1 level stake at SP. The consistent TIM PAT looks to have been found a good opportunity to get off the mark.

WARWICK 2.40

DIBBLE DECEKER (system – Tom Lacey, first run in a handicap hurdle)

Tom Lacey has a 17 from 79 record with his handicap hurdle debutants and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £65.25 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected wins was only 10.2). DIBBLE DECKER scored easily from the front in a novice hurdle at Huntingdon last month and can follow up.

WOLVERHAMPTON 5.15

VOLTAIC (system – badly drawn at Southwell last time out)

VOLTAIC was only seventh of the 13 runners at Southwell last time but was poorly drawn in stall 3 and challenged more towards the far rail where the new Tapeta surface rides slowest. He’s 0-7 on the all-weather but his sire, Power, gets plenty of winners at Wolverhampton and he’s run well on both previous visits here, finishing fourth and fifth over shorter trips. The step back up in distance could suit and they off go too fast in these amateur riders’ handicaps, which could make his patient running style a potent weapon.

