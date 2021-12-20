Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill Racing Radio. Andrew has more stats, systems and punting suggestions for Monday’s racing.

Andrew has four more recommended bets for Monday December 20th.

LINGFIELD 2.30

GOLDEN BOY GREY (system – chase debutants under top weight)

Chase debutants who go straight into handicap company under top weight, rather than run in a novice or beginners chase, often make good bets and GOLDEN BOY GREY qualifies. Gary Moore’s five-year-old is making his seasonal debut but won first-time out last term and is unbeaten in two starts on heavy going.

WOLVERHAMPTON 4.30

PLAYDAY (system – Ralph Beckett runners ridden by Rob Hornby)

The Ralph Beckett/Rob Hornby trainer/jockey angle is a potent one and, when combining, they’ve had 70 winners from 364 runners (19.2% strike-rate) for a profit of £111.97 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected winners based on their prices was only 50). They’re two from three on this system so far this month and perhaps PLAYDAY can make it three from four.

WOLVERHAMPTON 5.00

GARRISON COMMANDER (system – sire Garswood on Tapeta, 3yo+, 1m2f or shorter)

Progeny of the sire Garswood have a good record on Tapeta, especially those aged three plus who are competing over trips shy of 1m4f. This angle has produced 11 winners from 73 bets for a profit of £53.13 to a £1 level stake at SP. In handicaps only the strike-rate improves to nine from 50 for a profit of £49.63. GARRISON COMMANDER has yet to win on the all-weather but three of the runs came on Dundalk’s Polytrack and the other over 1m4f here when clearly failing to stay the trip. This will be is first all-weather start for his current trainer and it’s interesting to see the cheekpieces go on for the first time and David Probert booked.

WOLVERHAMPTON 6.30

FORBEARING (system – sire Kodi Bear at Wolverhampton)

FORBEARING is a highly speculative selection but progeny of his sire Kodi Bear have a nine from 45 record on Wolverhampton’s Tapeta surface and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £53.58 to a £1 level stake at SP (+119% on turnover). Thirteen of the 36 beaten horses finished second or third and it’s not impossible that Tony Carroll’s three-year-old could sneak into the frame. He was beaten a long way over 7f here earlier this month but that was his stable/British debut and it was no doubt needed. The longer trip will help and at odds of around 66-1 it might just be worth gathering some loose change for a tiny bet.

