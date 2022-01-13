Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Friday Picks – January 14th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew loads his stats gun and takes aim at Friday’s racing.

Andrew found Bangor winner HART OF STEEL on Thursday and has three picks for Friday January 14th. Follow his tips all year round on horse racing betting sites:

HUNTINGDON 1.00

HIT THE ROCKS (system – sire Fast Company, hurdlers on good to softer or softer going)

Progeny of Fast Company are 29 from 208 on over hurdles on slow ground for a profit of £37.80 to a £1 level stake at SP. HIT THE ROCKS, trained by in-form Gary Moore, is clearly no star but might prove capable of running a good race back from a break with underfoot conditions to suit.

LINGFIELD 2.40

NEFARIOUS (system – Simon Dow, Lingfield handicaps in January)

Since the beginning of 2019, Simon Dow is eight from 43 in Lingfield handicaps during the month of January for a profit of £27.33 to a £1 level stake at SP. NEFARIOUS shaped as though a return to today’s 7f trip were needed when keeping on into a 22-1 fourth at Kempton last time and he won his sole previous January outing.

WOLVERHAMPTON 7.30

EMERALD LADY (system – sire Garswood on Tapeta, 3yo+)

Non-juvenile pogeny of the sire Garswood are 11 from 90 on Tapeta for a profit of £36.13 to the usual £1 stake. EMERALD LADY was unlucky in running when a close-up fifth over course and distance on her final two-year-old outing and should have more to offer this year.

