Racing Blogger Cheltenham Tips – 7 Festival Fancies For Day Two

The action from the Cheltenham Festival continues today and there are three huge superstars in action – Shishkin, Tiger Roll and Sir Gerhard – that all won that the Festival last season. But is the Racing Blogger for or against these big Cheltenham bankers – see his day two Cheltenham tips below.
Racing Blogger's Cheltenham Tips – Day Two
Racing Blogger's Cheltenham Tips – Day Two
Racing Blogger Cheltenham tip: 1.30 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Tip – SIR GERHARD @ 8/11 with Fitzdares
Expected to get favourite backers off to a flyer in the opener. 2-from-2 over hurdles and the longer trip can eke out even more improvement for this Willie Mullins runner.
Racing Blogger Cheltenham tip: 2.10 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase Tip – BEACON EDGE @ 11/1 (e/w) with Fitzdares
Consistent novice staying chaser that’s hit the first three in 8 of his 10 starts over fences. Was a close second at Navan last time out and looks the e/w value in the race outside the main players.
Racing Blogger Cheltenham tip: 2.50 Coral Cup Tip – CAMPROND @ 7/1 with Fitzdares
Course winner that was a fine fourth in the Greatwood Hurdle here in November. Gets in off the same mark here so a repeat of that run should see him go close.
Racing Blogger Cheltenham tip: 3.30 Champion Chase Tip – SHISHKIN @ 5/6 with Fitzdares
Needs little introduction – the best 2m chaser around at the moment and is unbeaten over fences (7 runs). Faces some stern oppo but can land his third Festival race here.
Racing Blogger Cheltenham tip: 4.10 Cross Country Chase Tip – TIGER ROLL @ 15/8 with Fitzdares
Has won this race three times, including last year and with that proven track experience a massive advantage here, the two-time Grand National winner is expected to win at the Festival yet again.
Racing Blogger Cheltenham tip: 4.50 Grand Annual Chase Tip – FRERO BANBOU @ 10/1 with Fitzdares
Has only been out of the top three twice from 11 starts over fences (4 wins). This improving Venetia Williams runner is expected to make a bold bid for the Venetia William yard, who are having a cracking season.
Racing Blogger Cheltenham tip: 5.30 Champion Bumper Tip – FACILE VEGA @ 7/4 with Fitzdares
Trainer Willie Mullins has won this race 11 times and can add a 12th here with Facile Vega. Super impressive at Leopardstown last time out and heads here 2-from-2 and a tall reputation. He can live up the the hype and looks an exciting prospect for next term.
