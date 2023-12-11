NFL

Packers Injury Report: Aaron Jones (knee) will not play on MNF vs. the Giants in Week 14

Zach Wolpin
Aaron Jones injured Packers pic

To finish out Week 14 in the 2023 NFL season, the Packers will be on the road to face the Giants. Green Bay is 4-1 in their last five games to sit at 6-6 through 12 games. They would be the 7th seed in the NFC playoff race if the 2023 season ended today. A win on MNF vs. the Giants would help solidify a playoff spot for the Packers. 

However, they will be without their top RB tonight as Aaron Jones misses his third straight game. He is dealing with a knee injury and just was not ready to go for Week 14 vs. New York. With Jones out for this contest, A.J. Dillon will take a majority of the carries for Green Bay. We’ve seen him do this over their last two games while Jones has been out.

Aaron Jones will miss his third straight game tonight vs. the Packers


Heading into this contest, Jones was initially questionable to play vs. the Giants. However, Tim Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that the Pro Bowl RB will not be available for Green Bay. He’s played in seven of their twelve games so far this season and will be missing his sixth tonight vs. the Giants. Not what the team wanted, but they’re lucky to have a capable backup RB like A.J. Dillon.

The 25-year-old is in his fourth season with the Packers and usually plays the complimentary role to Aaron Jones. Dillon is the power back who gets the tough yards. With Jones out vs. the Giants, Dillon will be the primary RB used for the Packers in Week 14. He’s leading the team in carries (149) and rushing yards (521) in 2023.


Green Bay will be on the road to face a Giants team that is 4-8 this season. On paper, this is a game the Packers should win easily. New York is on the third-string QB, but they had the chance to start Tyrod Taylor this week. However, they are sticking with the rookie. Jordan Love and the Packers will look to pick up their fourth straight win and the fifth in their last six games. The Packers are favored (-6) on the road vs. the Giants.

