NFL

The Green Bay Packers Have The Easiest Remaining Schedule In The NFL

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
1837883754.0
1837883754.0

The Green Bay Packers have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL over the past month. After starting the season with a 2-5 record, Matt LaFluer’s squad has won four of their last five games to pull their record to an even .500 mark, and are currently occupying a wild card spot in the NFC. They have the best chance of qualifying for the postseason of any of the non-division leaders in the conference, and it is due to the Packers having the easiest remaining schedule of any team in the league.

Packers Have Easiest Remaining Path In NFL

Green Bay had one of the softer over schedules in the NFL for 2023. The toughest stretch was supposed to be the one that they just stormed through, as three of their four wins over the last month came with the Packers as the betting underdog. But victories over the Chargers, Lions, and Chiefs over the past three games have boosted their playoff stock, and quarterback Jordan Love has been a big reason for the team’s recent surge.

There are four teams currently sitting at 6-6 in the NFC, and another two barely hanging on at 5-7. But it will be tough to bet against the Packers eventually qualifying, given that the winning percentage of their remaining opponents is a league-low .333.

Out of the five games left, the toughest team that the Packers will face is the Vikings. Minnesota made a mid-season surge that turned heads and got them into playoff position, but they’ve lost their last two and are back to having issues at quarterback. Green Bay already suffered a home loss to their division rivals earlier this season, and the rematch will come on New Year’s Eve.

Green Bay Will Take On Some Of The League’s Worst

The other contests will be played against some of the worst teams in the NFL. This coming Monday night, they’ll take on the Giants, followed by dates with the Buccaneers and Panthers heading into Christmas. After that game against the Vikings, they’ll finish off the year by playing a home game against the Bears.

If Love and company are able to keep up with the pace that they have been on since Halloween (when they were 2-5), then they could have a playoff spot clinched by the New Year.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Bobby Okereke Giants pic
NFL

LATEST Will Bobby Okereke earn a Pro Bowl selection in year one with the Giants?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 08 2023
Justin Jefferson Vikings pic
NFL
Vikings Injury Report: After missing the last eight games, Justin Jefferson will return in Week 14
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 08 2023

Minnesota’s 2023 season was derailed due to injuries on offense. Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury in Week 4 and has missed eight games. The Vikings also lost veteran QB…

Austin Ekeler Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers Depth Chart: Austin Ekeler could see a decreased workload over the final five games of the season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 07 2023

Through 12 games this season, the Chargers are 5-7. Los Angeles has lost some close games this season and that’s been their problem over the last few years. They are…

Zach Wilson Jets pic
NFL
After being benched the last two games, Zach Wilson will start in Week 14 for the Jets
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 07 2023
Najee Harris Steelers pic
NFL
Steelers Injury Report: Barring a setback, Najee Harris is expected to play on TNF vs. the Patriots
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 07 2023
Austin Jackson Dolphins pic
NFL
Dolphins’ Austin Jackson has signed a three-year, $36 million extension to stay with Miami
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 07 2023
rsz 17392965150
NFL
Falcons vs Buccaneers Will Be Most Impactful NFL Game For Week 14
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 07 2023
Arrow to top