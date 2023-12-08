The Green Bay Packers have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL over the past month. After starting the season with a 2-5 record, Matt LaFluer’s squad has won four of their last five games to pull their record to an even .500 mark, and are currently occupying a wild card spot in the NFC. They have the best chance of qualifying for the postseason of any of the non-division leaders in the conference, and it is due to the Packers having the easiest remaining schedule of any team in the league.

Packers Have Easiest Remaining Path In NFL

Matt LaFleur has still never lost a game in December as HC of the Packers. This is their remaining schedule: pic.twitter.com/EhSUemBgf2 — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) December 5, 2023

Green Bay had one of the softer over schedules in the NFL for 2023. The toughest stretch was supposed to be the one that they just stormed through, as three of their four wins over the last month came with the Packers as the betting underdog. But victories over the Chargers, Lions, and Chiefs over the past three games have boosted their playoff stock, and quarterback Jordan Love has been a big reason for the team’s recent surge.

There are four teams currently sitting at 6-6 in the NFC, and another two barely hanging on at 5-7. But it will be tough to bet against the Packers eventually qualifying, given that the winning percentage of their remaining opponents is a league-low .333.

Out of the five games left, the toughest team that the Packers will face is the Vikings. Minnesota made a mid-season surge that turned heads and got them into playoff position, but they’ve lost their last two and are back to having issues at quarterback. Green Bay already suffered a home loss to their division rivals earlier this season, and the rematch will come on New Year’s Eve.

Green Bay Will Take On Some Of The League’s Worst

Jordan Love has 4 games this season with 3+ Pass TD and 0 INT. No one in the NFL has more. pic.twitter.com/AAuS8qjiEY — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 5, 2023

The other contests will be played against some of the worst teams in the NFL. This coming Monday night, they’ll take on the Giants, followed by dates with the Buccaneers and Panthers heading into Christmas. After that game against the Vikings, they’ll finish off the year by playing a home game against the Bears.

If Love and company are able to keep up with the pace that they have been on since Halloween (when they were 2-5), then they could have a playoff spot clinched by the New Year.