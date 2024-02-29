English Premier League

Manchester United Latest: INEOS To Start Thorough Review On Erik Ten Hag’s Future

Dean Jones
Sports Editor
Erik ten Hag’s position as Manchester United boss is about to face a test that will give the club an early understanding on whether they continue with the Dutchman beyond this season.

It is expected that Ten hag undergoes a review in the summer as part-owners INEOS scrutinize his work across 2023/24.

Yet some sources at the club believe Jim Ratcliffe and his newly formed alliance group will be planning to know their decision before the season is even over.

Insiders say it will be viewed as a critical part of the forward planning that United can fully exploit the summer in terms of transfers and team building for next season – meaning an early understanding of ten Hag’s future will be imperative.

Our sources suggest that the manner in which they come through this weekend’s match with Manchester City, combined with the FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool in mid-March, are going to be key moments under the spotlight.

If ten Hag fails both those tests – not necessarily in terms of results, but certainly competitiveness – the chances of United deciding to try a new manager will increase.

The Red Devils are out of Europe and currently sit sixth in the Premier League, eight points off Aston Villa in fourth spot, which means Champions League football is likely to evade them for next season and the club need to discover whether they can trust the current set-up.

Plans are being put in place for transfers, but we have previously revealed on SportsLens how future signings are not necessarily being eyed to work specifically for ten Hag.

There is more focus on making sure new signings are adaptable enough to be part of the first-team picture – no matter who the manager is in coming years.

A focus on player sales is going to be key, with Raphael Varane, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Antony and Jadon Sancho among the high-profile names who could leave. But ten Hag must also strive to prove he is a man that sticks around.

Author image
Dean Jones

Dean Jones is a football reporter, specialising in transfer news. Over the past 20 years he has covered every level of the game including Premier League, Champions League and international tournaments working for outlets including Sunday People, Mirror and Bleacher Report. Dean has also worked in a freelance capacity for Eurosport And Teamtalk and, using his extensive contacts list, will be delivering exclusive transfer news and insight to SportsLens to help uncover angles on the game’s biggest stories. Dean also hosts a successful world football podcast, Ranks FC, and contributes articles to GiveMeSport and Fulham FC - where he is also a season ticket holder.
