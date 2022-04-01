Man United vs Leicester Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 18/1 Shot

Man Utd take on Leicester eager to return to winning ways and keeping their Champions League dream alive.

Leicester are inconsistent just like their hosts who desperately need to put some sort of consistency in their displays. Ralf Rangnick’s arrival hasn’t changed things much with the Red Devils still far off from a Champions League place. The residents of Old Trafford are in sixth and four points behind Arsenal who have a game in hand.

The first part of our Bet Builder is also the riskiest. United are struggling for form. This has been the theme for most part of the season. But Leicester haven’t done well either. So, the first part of our Bet Builder isn’t a United win, but instead a draw, which has odds of 18/5.

After helping his country seal a berth at the winter World Cup, Ronaldo will be eager to add to his tally and perhaps guide his club to a place we think they won’t be at by the end of the season. An individual bet on Ronaldo to score can get you odds of 3/1 at William Hill.

Finally, we’re going to go with United registering a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Foxes who have struggled on their travels this term. You’ll get individual odds of 9/1 at William Hill for the Red Devils to win 1-0, which we think is a decent price.

Combine all these bets and you’ll receive odds of 18/1. It’s certainly not the most ambitious bet we’ve ever seen, but it is a sensible one, with a decent chance of being a winner. However, everything relies on how bad the home side want to win the league title.