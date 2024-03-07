Premier League trio Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for wantaway Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich in the summer.

Liverpool, Arsenal & Manchester City Eye Joshua Kimmich

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is reportedly looking to secure an exit from the Allianz Arena in the summer, and all of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal are said to be keeping tabs on the situation ahead of a potential transfer swoop.

Kimmich has failed to enter negotiations over a new contract with the Bavarian giants after falling somewhat out-of-favour under Thomas Tuchel, whom BILD report the Germany international has fallen out with due to a ‘lack of respect’.

The 29-year-old has been in and out of the starting line-up this term, making a total of 29 appearances across all competitions, in which he has scored once and has assisted six times.

With his contract due to expire in the summer of 2025, the Express claim that the defensive midfielder will push for a transfer before the start of next season, as he feels that he has one major move left in his career before his performances start to decline.

The Premier League‘s current top three in City, Arsenal and Liverpool have been touted as potential destinations, with the trio reportedly in the process of putting offers on the table for the eight time Bundesliga winner.

Pep Guardiola has already worked with Kimmich between 2015 and 2016 from his days at Bayern of course, with the Spaniard largely credited for transforming the German from a right-back to a defensive midfielder.

Mikel Arteta also holds a strong interest in the 82-time Germany international, as he is said to view him as the ‘final piece of the puzzle’ to complete his midfield, meanwhile Liverpool are keen to bolster their options in the middle of the park amid Jurgen Klopp’s departure at the end of the campaign.

Premier League Trio Face Competition From Barcelona & PSG

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal aren’t the only ones on alert to Kimmich’s availability. La Liga giants Barcelona and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are said to be gunning for the Stuttgart youth graduate’s signature as well.

Kimmich has been strongly linked with both sides for several years, and it is claimed that PSG are keen to build a squad around the midfielder to kickstart their new era without Kylian Mbappe.

The French superstar is set to depart for Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer, which comes just a year after the exits of Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr to Inter Miami and Al Hilal, respectively.

Reports from France suggest that PSG will no longer look to replicate Los Blancos’ ‘Galactico’ model after failing to lift the Champions League with the aforementioned three, and they will now look towards young talents and experienced, model professionals, such as Kimmich, to shape their new squad.