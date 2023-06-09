Soccer superstar Lionel Messi shunned an astronomical three-year $1.6 billion offer from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal. Instead, the Argentine wizard is setting course for a sojourn in the U.S. with Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami. This news marks a crucial moment in the history of the American soccer scene.

This record-breaking offer could have been a bumper payday for Messi, dwarfing the career earnings of American sports icons like LeBron James and Tom Brady. The startling figure is a whopping double what both athletes earned during their illustrious careers. Specifically, Messi’s contract with Al-Hilal would have accumulated over twice the $765 million that Brady and James raked in combined.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal made one final offer to Lionel Messi, per @HelenaCondis: 3 years, $1.6 billion. Messi chose Miami. pic.twitter.com/TvzRsAkXY6 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 7, 2023

However, Messi’s move to Inter Miami is far from a financial compromise. Although the move isn’t finalized, the seven-time Ballon D’Or winner has confirmed his intention to bring his soccer magic to the U.S. “I made the decision that I am going to Miami… we decided to continue my journey there,” Messi disclosed to CNN.

Messi to Grow the Game in the USA

Messi’s arrival promises to be a significant windfall for American soccer. Expectations are high for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner to pull massive crowds, adding a touch of stardom to the growing league. Undeniably, Messi’s extraordinary talent and influence present an incredible opportunity for MLS to gain traction among sports fans.

Moreover, it’s not as if Messi is stepping into the U.S. without lucrative perks. As per the Miami Herald, Messi’s prospective two-and-a-half-year deal with Inter Miami could net him between $125 million and $150 million. Even more intriguing is Messi’s equity share in the club and profit-sharing arrangements with MLS’ key sponsors, Adidas and Apple. Such arrangements may put Messi on track to earn a sum not too distant from what Al-Hilal’s deal promised.

Messi’s surprising rejection of the Saudi offer underscores his desire to embark on a new challenge in American soccer. His decision marks a potentially transformative moment for MLS, promising to boost the league’s profile domestically and globally.

While Messi’s new contract doesn’t match the astronomical Saudi proposal, his multifaceted agreement with Inter Miami might just bring him closer to that $1.6 billion mark than one would initially think. In the end, it’s clear that Messi’s stint in America is about more than just the money. It’s about leaving an enduring legacy in a burgeoning soccer market.

