The Premier League is arguably the most challenging in Europe. Each year, the 20 best teams in England compete for the coveted title, making it as difficult as possible for the favorites to sustain. Winning the Premier League title as a manager is a testament to his ability to adapt on the fly and manage some of the biggest egos, thus maintaining harmony in the dressing room.

Since the rebranding in 1992, only a handful of managers have won the top-flight title, and surprisingly, none of them are English. Continue reading to meet the most successful managers in Premier League history and check out how many titles they have to their name.

#5 Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool): 1 Title

The last manager other than Pep Guardiola to win the Premier League title in the last five years, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp won his only English league title at the end of the 2019-20 season. It marked Liverpool’s first title since the rebranding in the 1992-93 season and their first league title in 30 years.

Klopp, who has announced his decision to leave the Merseysiders at the end of the 2023-24 season, is currently leading the Premier League race. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can hold on till the end and allow Klopp to end his tenure with a bang.

So far, the ex-Borussia Dortmund manager has managed Liverpool in 323 league games, taking them to 204 wins, 74 draws, and 45 losses.

#4 Jose Mourinho (Chelsea): 3 Titles

Premier League legend Jose Mourinho has managed not one but three top clubs in the division, with him sitting in the dugouts of Chelsea, Manchester United, and then, Tottenham Hotspur. His most memorable time in the English top flight came as manager of the Stamford Bridge outfit.

The Portuguese maestro oversaw three Premier League title wins at Chelsea, winning it and successfully defending it in 2004-05 and 2005-06 before adding the third during his second spell in 2014-15. Across three clubs, the ‘Special One’ took charge of 363 league games, winning 217, drawing 84, and losing 62.

#3 Arsene Wenger (Arsenal): 3 Titles

Arsenal icon Arsene Wenger won three Premier League titles while managing the club of his dreams between 1996 and 2018. The French mastermind managed 828 Premier League games during his 22-year spell. No manager in history has coached in as many games.

Wenger won the English top-flight title in 1997-98, 2001-02, and 2003-04. The triumph in 2003-04 remains the most special in history, with Arsenal not suffering even a single defeat on their way to the title (26 W, 12 D). They are the only team in history to go unbeaten for an entire EPL campaign.

Wenger took Arsenal to 476 wins, 199 draws, and 153 defeats during his illustrious Premier League stint.

#2 Pep Guardiola (Manchester City): 5 Titles

Arguably the greatest manager in the world, Pep Guardiola has won a whopping five Premier League titles with Manchester City. The Spaniard achieved the feat in a record-breaking seven years, with him only coming on as City’s manager at the start of the 2016-17 season. Except for the 2016-17 and 2019-20 seasons, Guardiola has won the Premier League in each campaign in England.

Guardiola, who guided Manchester City to a historic Treble in 2022-23, has overseen 293 games, enjoying 216 wins, settling for 39 draws, and suffering only 38 defeats. He has won four Manager of the Season awards since 2016.

#1 Sir Alex Ferguson (Manchester United): 13 Titles

Winning 13 Premier League titles during his reign as Manchester United manager, Sir Alex Ferguson has comfortably emerged as the most successful coach in the history of the competition. The Scottish tactician took charge of the Red Devils in 1986, coming on as Ron Atkinson’s replacement. He won his first title with the Mancunians in the inaugural 1992-93 Premier League season and successfully defended it the following campaign.

Ferguson called it a day in 2013, after guiding United to their 20th English league title — 13 of which came under him. The 27-time Manager of the Month award winner took charge of United in 810 Premier League games, guiding them to 528 wins 168 draws, and 114 losses.