The Worst Transfers in Football History: Barcelona Feature Heavily in Our Top 10

With players such as Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba actively trying to rectify their careers this window after less than favourable transfers, the team here at Sportslens decided to sit down and take a look at some of the worst signings of all time.

10. Jonathan Woodgate – Newcastle to Real Madrid

Kicking things off with what remains one of the most bizarre Real Madrid acquisitions in Jonathan Woodgate.

Before he had even took to the pitch for Los Blancos, the Englishman arrived with a substantial injury that kept him on the sidelines for over a year. Once hailed as “probably the best centre-half I ever played with” by Gary Speed, it seemed Madrid were prepared to spend just over £13m on the then-24-year-old despite carrying an injury.

Nevertheless, he took to the field 17 months after his arrival in a match against Bilbao, and nothing could prepare the Madrid faithful for the calamity that unfolded. Woodgate found the net with a stunning diving header, just at the wrong end, leaving goalkeeper Iker Casillas completely dumbfounded.

To make matters worse, he was then dismissed 66 minutes in, completing one of the worst debuts ever seen to this day. As you can imagine, his Madrid career never took off and was subsequently loaned to Middlesbrough with just 14 appearances to his name.

9. Gaizka Mendieta – Valencia to Lazio

At a time when Valencia were one of Europe’s elite and a force to be reckoned with under manager Rafa Benitez, Gaizka Mednieta was at the heart of their success.

To provide a bit of context, the Spaniard was one of the most sought-after midfielders in world football having been named Best Midfielder in Europe by UEFA two years on the trot. To everyone’s surprise, free-spending Lazio made him the sixth most expensive signing of all-time in what seemed to be a huge statement of intent in the Romans’ hunt for the Scudetto.

Throughout the season, Mendieta would go on to be a ghost. At his brilliant best in Spain, he scored between 10 and 20 goals per season, and provided as many assists. In Rome, a stark contrast; 31 games played in all competitions, no goals scored, three assists.

He returned to Spain with Barcelona after just one season Italy.

8. Andriy Shevchenko – AC Milan to Chelsea

Undoubtedly one of the finest marksman of his generation, Andriy Shevchenko arrived at Chelsea with much promise; twice winner of the Capocannoniere award for top scorer in Serie A, the Ukrainian was the complete striker; fast, powerful and deadly in front of goal.

After Roman Abramovich had unsuccessfully tried to bring him in twice before, the Russian finally got his man after a £30m bid was accepted, signalling a power shift from Italy to England in the process.

However, an ageing, burnt-out Shevchenko who had played over 600 times already in his career, struggled with the pace and intensity of the Premier League finding the net just nine times before retracing his steps to Milan.

7. Alexis Sanchez – Arsenal to Manchester United

Next we have Alexis Sanchez, who’s burning desire to leave Arsenal was ultimately the cause of his steep downfall.

The Chilean looked destined for a move to United’s neighbours City, where we believe he would have thrived in a more ambitious and forward-thinking environment. Nevertheless, the Red Devils managed to acquire arguably the league’s hottest property in a bizarre swap deal in which the Gunners received Henrikh Mkhitaryan in return (also one of the worst transfers in the Premier League).

In a frustrating period of his career, he scored three Premier League goals in 32 appearances before being loaned out to Inter where he now resides. A gargantuan £500k-per-week contract seemed to weigh heavy with the press and United faithful constantly questioning his commitment.

6. Romelu Lukaku – Inter Milan to Chelsea

The freshest transfer on this list, Romelu Lukaku’s homecoming was far from the dream move it was pegged to be.

The Belgian enjoyed a fruitful stint at Inter Milan, scoring 64 goals in 95 games earning him a huge £100m move back to Stamford Bridge where he seemingly had unfinished business.

Fast-forward to now, he finds himself back in Milan on loan after a heavily criticised season in which he scored just eight Premier League goals, and bemoaned at how much he missed playing in Italy.

Chelsea fans will certainly be glad to see the back of him.

5. Arthur & Miralem Pjanic Barcelona Swap with Juventus

Sneaking in the top five we have a double entry as we begin our countdown of some of Barcelona’s bizarre behaviour in the transfer window.

After it was revealed former Blaugrana President Josep Bartomeu was guilty of corruption and fraud, this mind-boggling swap deal makes total sense.

In an exchange that saw a supremely talented Arthur who had been likened to Xavi, just 22 at the time, swapped for an ageing Miralem Pjanic, it seemed to signal the beginning of the end for Barcelona.

The Blaugrana also paid £59.4m for Pjanic who made just 19 appearances before being loaned out to Besiktas a year later.

4. Danny Drinkwater – Leicester to Chelsea

Clocking in at number four, we have Danny Drinkwater who’s £35m move to Chelsea back in 2017 raised eyebrows everywhere.

Off the back of miraculously winning the Premier League title with Leicester in which he was one of the stand-out players, Drinkwater made the switch to West London.

Undoubtedly a bizarre acquisition where he was surplus to requirements before he even arrived, he made just 12 league appearances and found himself largely unused by Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri.

A string of loan moves to Burnley and Aston Villa, as well as some off-field incidents including a drink driving charge and a nightclub fight has seen one of the steepest career drop-offs in recent memory.

He is now a free agent.

3. Philippe Coutinho – Liverpool to Barcelona

One of two Barcelona signings that make up our top three, Philippe Coutinho’s move to Barcelona seemed to be a match made in heaven.

The mercurial Brazilian began life in Catalonia in typical fashion, registering an impressive nine goals and seven assists in 22 appearances in the 2017/18 season.

However, he predictably failed to fit into Ernesto Valverde’s pragmatic system that relied heavily on the brilliance of Lionel Messi. He was brought in as an Andres Iniesta replacement, and he doesn’t quite fit that profile. He isn’t a midfielder, and they didn’t need him in the front three either; they had both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at the time.

Brazil manage Tite also revealed he is “painfully shy”, which as you can imagine in the notoriously toxic Barcelona dressing room, would start to weight heavy.

He was loaned out to Bayern Munich in the 2019/20 season after several attempts to offload him previously, and at a monumental fee rising as high as £140m with add-ons, it can certainly be classed as one of the worst transfers ever.

2. Antoine Griezmann – Atletico Madrid to Barcelona

While Antoine Griezmann was certainly a better servant to Barcelona than Philippe Coutinho, the Frenchman never quite redeemed the astronomical price tag he arrived with.

It seemed to be a signing spearheaded by, you guessed it, Barcelona’s former President Josep Bartomeu. With several Barcelona mangers not sure where to play him, and players in the dressing room reportedly firmly against the transfer, it would seem the £110m investment was nothing more than a commercial passion project. As time would tell, this transfer almost certainly contributed to the dire economic situation the club now find themselves in.

35 goals in 102 appearances certainly doesn’t warrant one of the heftiest price tags ever seen, and you have to question whether this transfer directly affected the club’s inability to keep hold of the greatest player of all time in Lionel Messi. While not directly Griezmann’s fault, it would seem the repercussions of this transfer have sent ripples still being felt today.

1. Eden Hazard – Chelsea to Real Madrid

And so, we arrive at what we think to be the worst transfer ever.

After Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit at Los Blancos, Florentino Perez was eager to bring in long-term target Eden Hazard who looked set to usher in a new period of success at the Bernabeu.

While they have indeed gone on to do exceptionally well including a league and European double last season, the Belgian has featured sporadically since his arrival after a string of substantial injuries, making just 66 appearances since making the switch in the summer of 2019.

A stat that really hits home as to how disastrous this transfer has been is he has suffered more injuries than he has scored goals.

It certainly didn’t help that the now-31-year-old arrived for the initial pre-season seven kilos overweight, and still collects a reported £400,000-a-week.