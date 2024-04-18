Germany and Bayern Munich legend Bastian Schweinsteiger has backed Marcus Rashford to leave Manchester United. The former midfielder believes Rashford has yet to unlock all his abilities at United and will thrive in different surroundings.

Bastian Schweinsteiger Would ‘Love’ To See Marcus Rashford Leave Manchester United

Rashford, 26, is one of the top attacking players at Manchester United’s disposal. They hold him in high regard and expect him to remain at the club for the foreseeable future. Schweinsteiger, who spent around two years at Old Trafford, however, believes it is best for him to move to a different club.

The 2014 FIFA World Cup winner believes the Red Devils have been unable to feed him as well as they should have, leaving the academy graduate frustrated. In The Overlap podcast, Schweinsteiger urged Rashford to opt for a change of scenery and pick a club where he can get “the balls in the right moment.”

The ex-Chicago Fire FC star said (via GiveMeSport):

“I would love to see [Marcus Rashford] in a better team where he gets the balls in the right moment. I’d love to see that. In the years in the past, you don’t really see that.

“If he would play for a different team, maybe he would also increase his level a little bit more. He’s still the player who can decide their games but he doesn’t show it many times.”

He concluded by adding:

“Maybe he is also a little bit frustrated inside with how it is, you know.”

Marcus Rashford Has Not Been At His Best This Season

One of the most gifted players in the Premier League, Rashford has not been able to live up to his lofty standards in the 2023-24 season. Sure, he has impressed in bits and pieces and scored a few goals, but he has not always answered the call when his team needed him most.

The England international has featured in 39 games for the Mancunians in all competitions this season, scoring just eight times and providing five assists.

Since he has a long-term contract with United — until June 2028 — any prospective suitor must be prepared to shell out mega money for his services.