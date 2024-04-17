Soccer

Report: Borussia Dortmund Ace Jadon Sancho Ready Discuss Manchester United Return But On One Condition

Sushan Chakraborty
Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho would reportedly be open to resuming his Manchester United career, granted Erik ten Hag is removed as manager at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Jadon Sancho Does Not See Eye To Eye With Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United splurged a sizable €85 million fee ($90.46 million) fee to sign Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021. The Englishman showed flashes of his potential but could not attain consistency. He scored only six times in 26 Premier League games in his debut season, receiving a lot of flak for not living up to his lofty price tag.

The tension between Sancho and Ten Hag became palpable in the first half of the 2023-24 season, and ultimately reached boiling point in September. After the Dutchman dropped Sancho for the trip to Arsenal, the forward took to social media, calling his manager a liar in a now-deleted Instagram post.

As retaliation, Ten Hag banned him from practice and dropped him from the squad, with some reports claiming his dining-room privileges were also revoked. The manager would reportedly have reinstated him had he received an apology. Sancho, however,  refused to oblige and chose life in solitary.

After warming the Manchester United bench for over three months, Sancho joined Dortmund on a short loan and rediscovered his groove. He has played 14 games for the club in all competitions, scoring twice and providing two assists. Sancho played for 86 minutes as Borussia Dortmund beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 in the Champions League quarter-final second leg to progress to the semi-finals.

Sancho Can Return To Old Trafford If Ten Hag Leaves

The 24-year-old is enjoying life at Dortmund, but he understands that he is still contractually tied to Manchester United. According to iNews, the Englishman is prepared to honor his contract and return to Old Trafford. However, he will do so only if Ten Hag leaves in the summer window. Since he does not see eye-to-eye with the current Manchester United manager, it will be very difficult for them to work together next season.

Ten Hag is under a lot of pressure this season. Not only has he failed to establish the Red Devils as a top-four contender but he also could not take them to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. The FA Cup remains his only hope of salvation, but with Chelsea or Manchester City standing in their way in the final, the job is easier said than done.

