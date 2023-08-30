Soccer

10 Most Valuable Soccer Leagues In The World: Premier League & Saudi Pro League Bookend List

Every season, billions of dollars are exchanged over the summer and winter transfer windows. Until recently, European clubs reigned unchallenged in the market, signing any player they desired by offering lucrative contracts and promising the immortality of UEFA Champions League glory. Now, they are facing stiff competition from some out-of-Europe leagues, which are luring players away by offering massive deals that go beyond their soccer career.

Keeping such intricacies in mind, let us check out the most dominant leagues on the planet. According to the data from Transfermarkt, here are the 10 most valuable soccer leagues at the moment:

#10 Saudi Pro League – $1.17 billion

Saudi Pro League Is The 10th Most Valuable League In The World
Neymar Posing For Saudi Pro League Club Al Hilal

Even a year back, no one would have predicted Saudi Arabia’s premier soccer league, the Saudi Pro League, to take the number 10 spot on this list with a cumulative valuation of $1.17 billion. But courtesy of some shocking transfers, starting with Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al-Nassr in January 2023, SPL has arrived at the big boys’ table.

Valued at an impressive $281.34 million, Neymar’s Al-Hilal are the most valuable club in Saudi Arabia. They are followed by Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr ($221.72 million) in second place. And finally, in third spot, we have newly-promoted Al-Ahli, with their current valuation sitting at $216.13 million.

#9 Turkish Super Lig – $1.17 billion

Super Lig Is One Of The Most Valuable Leagues In The World
Cengiz Under Presented As New Fenerbahce Signing

In the ninth place, we have the premier division of Turkish soccer, the Super Lig. One of the most hotly contested soccer leagues in the world, Super Lig is currently valued at $1.17 billion.

The big three teams of the Super Lig are naturally its most valuable. Fenerbahce top the list with their valuation of $239.11 million. The next two places are occupied by Galatasaray and Besiktas JK, with the two teams’s valuation standing at $237.83 million and $133.44 million, respectively.

#8 Liga Portugal – $1.38 billion

Liga Portugal Is One Of The Most Valuable Leagues In The World
Antonio Silva Is Benfica’s Most Valuable Player

With a cumulative value of $1.38 billion, the Portuguese top-flight, Liga Portugal, is the eighth league on this list. Liga Portugal may not have won the UEFA Champions League since Porto in 2004, but they continue to produce entertaining soccer and churn out world-class players.

Benfica, who won the league title in the 2022-23 season, are the most valuable team in Liga Portugal. Their market valuation currently stands at $396.96 million. In second place sit last season’s league cup winners FC Porto with their $296.28 million valuation. Finally, the third spot is occupied by $253.49 million-rated Sporting CP.

#7 American Major League Soccer – $1.40 billion

MLS Is One Of The Most Valuable Leagues In The World
Lionel Messi Celebrates After Scoring Against Philadelphia Union

Helped along by Lionel Messi’s switch to Inter Miami in July, America’s premier soccer division, Major League Soccer (MLS), has risen up to the seventh place. The American top flight is currently valued at an impressive $1.40 billion.

With a valuation of $98.36 million, Messi’s Miami are the most valuable club in MLS at the moment. In the second place, we have Atlanta United FC at $70.84 million. Finally, the third spot is held by 2022 MLS Cup winners Los Angeles FC, who are valued at $67.34 million.

#6 Brazilian Serie A – $1.58 billion

Brazilian Serie A Is One Of The Most Valuable Soccer Leagues In The World
Real Madrid Loanee Endrick Is Serie A’s Current Posterboy

The most competitive league in South America, Serie A has a valuation of $1.58 billion. The sixth-most valuable soccer division has produced gems like Ronaldinho, Neymar, and Vinicius Junior, making it a hunting ground for the top European leagues.

2022 Brazilian Champions Palmeiras are the division’s most valuable side, carrying a tag of $176.74 million. The next two slots have been captured by Flamengo and Athletico Paranense, with their valuation standing at $174.63 million and $112.69 million, respectively.

#5 French Ligue 1 – $3.77 billion

Ligue 1 Is One Of The Most Valuable Leagues In The World
PSG’s Kylian Mbappe Could Leave The Club As A Free Agent Next Summer

The lowest-ranked top-five European leagues in the world at the moment, France’s Ligue 1 is valued at $3.77 billion.

Needless to say, reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are the most valuable club in the French top flight. The Kylian Mbappe-led side’s current valuation sits at a whopping $1.11 billion. In second place, we have $336.68 million-rated AS Monaco, while the third place is occupied by Olympique Marseille ($308.47 million).

#4 German Bundesliga – $4.48 billion

Bundesliga Is One Of The Most Valuable Leagues In The World
Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane Will Be A Player To Watch In The Champions League This Season

The first division of German soccer, the Bundesliga, is the fourth-most valuable league in the world. Its cumulative valuation stands at a staggering $4.48 billion.

German champions Bayern Munich are the most valuable team in the division, with their lofty $1.05 billion tag. The second and third places are occupied by Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen. The former is valued at $501.15 million while the latter is at $484.74 million.

#3 Italian Serie A – $4.93 billion

Serie A Is One Of The Most Valuable Leagues In The World
Victor Osimhen Was Sensational For Napoli Last Season

Italy’s Serie A has seen an influx of top-drawer soccer players in recent years, which has helped them clinch the third spot. The most prestigious league competition is valued at $4.93 billion at the moment.

Last season’s Serie A winners, Napoli are the most valuable team in the league, carrying a sizable tag of $655.34 million. Milan clubs, AC Milan and Inter Milan, are the next two teams on the list, with the former’s cumulative valuation sitting at $598.42 million and the latter’s at $514.41 million.

#2 Spanish La Liga – $5.08 billion

La Liga Is One Of The Most Valuable Leagues In The World
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior Is Arguably The Best Player In La Liga

Spain’s first division, La Liga, has seen many of its top stars depart over the last few years, which has taken a massive toll on their valuation. But there are still a few great players whose market values have helped the league retain second place with $5.08 billion.

European royalty Real Madrid are the most valuable team in La Liga at the moment, with their cumulative valuation standing at $1.08 billion. Barcelona are second with $852 million while Atletico Madrid are third with a valuation of $564.2 million.

 #1 English Premier League – $11.42 Billion

English Premier League Is The Most Valuable League In The World
Erling Haaland Scored 36 Times In the Premier League Last Season

Sitting at the top with a massive valuation of $11.42 billion, the English Premier League is by far the most valuable league in the world. The top-flight of English soccer is the most televised league competition in the world, which allows the teams to earn sizable revenue from broadcasting. They, in turn, invest heavily in the market to attract more eyeballs throughout the season.

With a market value of $1.35 billion, 2022-23 Treble winners Manchester City are the most valuable team in not only England but the world. In second place, we have last season’s Premier League runners-up Arsenal, with the Gunners carrying a tag of $1.28 billion. Finally, third-placed Chelsea are valued at a whopping $1.049 billion.

