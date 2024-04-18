Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has played down Liverpool’s rumored interest in Eintracht Frankfurt defender Willian Pacho. The Italian believes while the Reds are scouting players from Frankfurt, there has not been any concrete communication between Pacho’s entourage and the club.

Fabrizio Romano Says Liverpool Are Keeping Tabs On Multiple Eintracht Frankfurt Players, Reveals Pacho’s Price Tag

Liverpool, who are trailing the Premier League leaders Manchester City by two points, are reportedly in the market for a defender. The Reds want to bolster the area before the 2023-24 season and have set their sights on Frankfurt’s 22-year-old defender Pacho. The Merseysiders, however, are not the only team monitoring the player, with reports also crediting Arsenal with an interest in him.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano said Liverpool were scouting Eintracht Frankfurt, but without a specific target in mind. He added that while Pacho might be one of the players under the scope, the club had not established contact to sign the Ecuadorian center-back.

He said:

“Staying with Liverpool, I spoke yesterday about how they have been monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt, but it’s not really about specific players. It’s normal for top clubs like this to send their scouts to monitor entire teams, but it’s too early to report on anything more than that.

“So, although there have also been stories about Liverpool enquiring about Eintracht’s talented Ecuador defender Willian Pacho, along with Arsenal, I have no concrete updates about specific clubs.”

Wrapping up, Romano said the Bundesliga side would be willing to sell Pacho for €50-60 million ($53.36-$64.04 million), and it could be an open race for the player in the summer.

Romano concluded by adding:

“It’s true that Pacho has a price tag of around €50-60m and it looks like an open race for his signature this summer. I’m told nothing is at concrete or advanced stages with English clubs.”

A Look At Pacho’s Numbers For Eintracht Frankfurt

Frankfurt, who are in sixth place in the Bundesliga rankings this season, signed Pacho for a €9 million ($9.61 million) fee from Royal Antwerp last summer. Delivering excellent performances throughout the 2023-24 campaign, he has swiftly emerged as one of the most important players on the team.

Manager Dino Toppmoller depends heavily on the player and has deployed him in 28 games in the Bundesliga. The player has claimed an assist. Pacho has been regular in cup competitions, as well, playing 11 games between UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers, UEFA Europa Conference League, and DFB Pokal.