Kevin Blake Punchestown Tips | Punchestown Festival Best Bets On Day One

The tapes go up for another five-day Punchestown Festival this week – starting on Tuesday 26th April, so let’s take a look at which horses leading Betfair tipster – Kevin Blake – fancies on day one at the Punchestown Festival.



Kevin Blake Tips – Tuesday 26th April 2022



Kevin Blake Punchestown Festival Day One Horse Racing Tips



4.15 Punchestown: SIR GERHARD @ 4/7 with Boylesports

“Sir Gerhard will probably win. He’ll be much happier back at two miles. With Dysart Dynamo, his stablemate, in there who will probably go a good, strong gallop, that’ll play to his strengths.

“My natural inclination would be to give Mighty Potter another chance. He looked uncomfortable [at Cheltenham] and as though he was hanging. He is surely better than that. If you are of a forgiving nature, [then] he’s a big price. I’d be hopeful of seeing more from him but, [even] on his best day, I’d be surprised if he could beat Sir Gerhard.



5.25 Punchestown: CHACUN POUR SOI @ 7/4 with Boylesports

“Don’t forget about Chacun Pour Soi. There is a case to be made that his form is better than Energumene’s certainly and he’s rated higher. On his very best day, he’s brilliant and he’s been really, really good the two times we’ve seen him around Punchestown.

“In fairness to Energumene, he was brilliant when we saw him around Punchestown too. Last year, he made a Grade 1 winner in Janidil look like an absolute mug, so it’s a proper horse race. The odds are a little bit further apart than they need to be, so that makes Chacun Pour Soi a bet.



6.35 Punchestown: FURY ROAD @ 5/1 with Boylesports

“With Bob Olinger, it’s very brave taking his [short] price. He didn’t look right at Cheltenham. I just couldn’t get excited at that price and I might even be inclined to give Fury Road another chance.

“He got back on track there at Aintree and the market doesn’t give him any regard at any time, but the best of his form is right up there with the best of these. He’ll enjoy zipping around on this nice ground. I think he’s got a great chance of making the frame.”

Note: Odds are subject to change

