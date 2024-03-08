After winning their second straight Super Bowl, the Chiefs are eager to make it a three-peat. General manager Brett Veach is making moves this offseason to set the team up for success. Kansas City has several key free agents they’re looking to get deals done with. Yesterday, Jeremy Fowler of the NFL Network reported the Chiefs resigned one of their defensive players.

In his first season with the Chiefs, Drue Tranquill fit in perfectly. The 28-year-old showed his versatility as a LB. Tranquill lined up all over the field for Kansas City. After helping them on their run to the Super Bowl, the former fourth-round pick has been rewarded with a new deal. The Chiefs are expected to resign Drue Tranquill to a three-year, $19 million extension with $13 million guaranteed.

Drue Tranquill has found a new home with the Kansas City Chiefs

It’s a 3-year deal worth $19 million with $13M fully guaranteed, per source. A huge deal. https://t.co/4jG8D9U5LW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2024



From 2019-2022, Drue Tranquill played for the Los Angeles Chargers. He played in 47 for LA and made 27 starts. Despite having his best season with the Chargers last year, they did not pick up his fifth-year option. Tranquill became a free agent this previous offseason and was signed by the Chiefs to a one-year, $3 million deal. In 2023, Tranquill made the most of his opportunities when his number was called.

The 28-year-old saw more playing time when starting MLB Nick Bolton went down for several weeks with an injury. For the Chiefs last season, Tranquill played in 16 of their 17 games and made eight starts. Additionally, he had (4.5) sacks, 74 combined tackles, and two forced fumbles. In four playoff games for the Chiefs, Tranquill had 21 combined and 16 solo tackles. He was rewarded with a contract extension, keeping him in Kansas City for another three seasons.

Drue Tranquill had a career-high PFF Grade (68.5) and didn’t allow a single TD in coverage this season 📈💰 pic.twitter.com/rbxdb57WYN — PFF KC Chiefs (@PFF_Chiefs) March 8, 2024



With the emergence of Drue Tranquill, the Chiefs might be parting ways with LB Wille Gay this offseason. He was a second-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft. In four seasons, Gay gave the Chiefs limited production. Drue Tranquill was a better fit for Kansas City in one year than Gay was in four years. Expect Gay to sign with another team this offseason. Additionally, Tranquill will be a starting LB alongside Nick Bolton.