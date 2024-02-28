The Kansas City Chiefs are in the middle of a dynasty after winning their third Super Bowl in the last five seasons. Give credit to their general manager Brett Veach for continuing to set the team up for success. Patrick Mahomes is beyond important, but he’s one piece of the puzzle on a talented Chiefs roster.

This offseason, Kansas City has several important players they need to resign. With that, GM Brett Veach has to make some tough decisions. It was reported today that the Chiefs have released WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling after two seasons with Kansas City. While it wasn’t easy to let MVS go, it crucially did help the team. The Chiefs now have an extra $12 million in cap space for 2024.

Where will Marquez Valdes-Scantling play in 2024 after being released by the Chiefs?

The #Chiefs are giving Marquez Valdes-Scantling a head start on free agency by releasing him now. There is an appreciation in that building for what he did during his two years and how he bounced back despite some struggles. Doing him right by making the move early instead of… https://t.co/ZQqKu3brH7 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 28, 2024



The 2021 season was Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s last with the Green Bay Packers. He was selected in the 5th round of the 2018 Draft and quickly became a weapon for Aaron Rodgers. However, MVS struggled in 2021 with his worst season as a pro. Valdes-Scanting had career lows in receptions, yards, and catch percentage. Green Bay did not resign MVS and he hit free agency in 2021.

That’s when the Chiefs signed the 29-year-old to a three-year, $30 million deal. He joined the Chiefs at the right time as the team won back-to-back Super Bowls in his two seasons with Kansas City. MVS gave the Chiefs solid production in 2022 as they lacked a true WR1. Travis Kelce is Mahomes’ favorite target, but MVS had a career-high 42 receptions that season. In 2023, rookie WR Rashee Rice took a lot of the targets MVS saw in 2022.



Saving $12 million in cap space for releasing MVS is a massive win for the Chiefs financially. They have two impending free agents who need to be paid this offseason. Chris Jones and L’Jarius Sneed need extensions from Kansas City. Both have been pivotal pieces of their team’s success over the last two seasons. Kansas City has already said they will use their franchise tag on Sneed if they cannot reach a long-term deal. Who will the Chiefs resign first this offseason? Jones or Sneed?