John Harbaugh indicates Lamar Jackson is worth $300 million

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were unable to come to an agreement for a contract extension. Baltimore offered him about $250 million for five years, but he decided to not accept that. He likely believes he’s worth $300 million and it would be tough to argue with that.

After the Ravens’ win over the Jets, 24-9, where Lamar Jackson threw for 213 yards and 3 touchdowns, Harbaugh and Campbell saw the type of talent they expect to see out of him.

Coaches in the Ravens organization had the following to say about Lamar, according to The Athletic.

“Just keep getting (Jackson) the ball,” Campbell repeated. “He’s going to make some plays. You just keep giving him opportunities. It’s just a matter of time. It’s not if, but when.”

“Lamar played outstanding,” said Harbaugh. “He played a patient, veteran quarterback game. He was in control of everything, he did a great job with the line, he handled the clock really well. There were some lengthy play calls in there that we dealt with, and he handled all of that really well. He got the guys in the right spots, and then he was poised in the pocket, held the ball, protected the ball, found guys open, moved when he had to, made a couple plays with his legs when he had to here and there. He played a really veteran, winning quarterback type of a game.”

Lamar played well in the one and notes that he had to just get settled after not playing in a real game for quite some time.

“It was just us feeling it out, out there,” Jackson said. “We (majority of the starters) didn’t play in the preseason. I haven’t played in like six games last year — not much really. Yes, we’re just getting back into the swing of things. We played better, we came out better in the second half and started putting points on the board.”

“We just have to keep going,” Jackson said. “This is the first game. We have 16 more games to go, and playoffs and stuff like that, so we just have to keep it going.”